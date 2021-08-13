State health agency reduces rate hikes for insurers

"Our focus is now on the fall open enrollment period and communicating details on the wide array of coverage options Univera has for every segment of the market, and at every price point," said Peter Kates, an Excellus spokesman.

• Independent Health was approved for 4.4% rate decrease for individuals, compared with its 0.2% requested decrease. Its requested 0.1% increase for small groups was left intact by the state Department of Financial Services.

Independent Health's 2022 rates "reflect the company’s successful efforts to drive down health care costs through strong partnerships with the Western New York provider community and a variety of a medical and pharmacy management and member engagement initiatives," said Richard Argentieri, chief sales and marketing officer.

The state Department of Financial Services said over 1.1 million New York state residents are enrolled in individual and small group plans and that across the state, rates in the individual market will rise 3.7% and small group rates will increase 7.6%. The agency said it had saved ratepayers more than $600 million through scrutinizing insurers' rate requests and revising them.