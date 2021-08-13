State health agency reduces rate hikes for insurers

The state Department of Financial Services has approved smaller rate hikes for two of the main health insurers serving the Buffalo Niagara region.
The rates for 2022 do not apply to individuals who receive their insurance through a larger employer, Medicare or Medicaid. The insurers submitted their requests last spring; the Department of Financial Services has final say over the rates.
• Highmark Western and Northeastern New York – known as HealthNow before an affiliation agreement – was approved for a 6.2% increase for individuals, instead of the 18.1% increase it requested, and an 8.6% increase for small groups, compared with its 17.6% requested hike.
The approved rates – which affect about 10% of Highmark's membership – "do not accurately account for the anticipated rising cost of medical care based on sound actuarial data, particularly considering the ongoing impact of Covid-19," said Amber Hartmann, a spokeswoman.
Highmark "remains committed to working with regulators to target the underlying drivers of health insurance premiums," she said.
• Excellus Health Plan, the parent of Univera Healthcare, was approved for a 4.5% increase for individuals, compared with its 6.2% requested increase, and for an 8.7% increase for small groups, versus its 9.7% requested hike.
"Our focus is now on the fall open enrollment period and communicating details on the wide array of coverage options Univera has for every segment of the market, and at every price point," said Peter Kates, an Excellus spokesman.
• Independent Health was approved for 4.4% rate decrease for individuals, compared with its 0.2% requested decrease. Its requested 0.1% increase for small groups was left intact by the state Department of Financial Services.
Independent Health's 2022 rates "reflect the company’s successful efforts to drive down health care costs through strong partnerships with the Western New York provider community and a variety of a medical and pharmacy management and member engagement initiatives," said Richard Argentieri, chief sales and marketing officer.
The state Department of Financial Services said over 1.1 million New York state residents are enrolled in individual and small group plans and that across the state, rates in the individual market will rise 3.7% and small group rates will increase 7.6%. The agency said it had saved ratepayers more than $600 million through scrutinizing insurers' rate requests and revising them.
Eric Linzer, president and CEO of the New York Health Plans Association, said the "major factor driving the growth in premiums is the increase in prices charged by hospitals, providers and drug companies.
“The rates health plans submitted in May were reasonable and appropriate, reflecting rising prices for medical services and prescription drugs, greater utilization and increased costs from care that was deferred due to the pandemic, and government taxes and assessments on insurance," Linzer said.
