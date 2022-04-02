State gas tax 'holiday' idea fuels debate

A Hochul spokesman on Saturday referred to comments the governor made to reporters on March 25 in Albany when she asked about the possibility for gas tax relief, or a rebate – another idea that has been discussed.

"It's on the table, we're having those conversations," she said then. "Again, the timing of the budget is perfect to address this. You know, if we were still many months away from the budget process, we'd be talking about how to give New Yorkers relief because of what's happening at the pump."

Hochul went on to say that "this is about people getting to their jobs, and getting the kids dropped off at school and just trying to live their everyday lives, and the costs keep going up and up."

Meanwhile, negotiations continue on the state budget.

What are other reactions to this idea?

Proponents say motorists need this kind of relief, with inflation hitting consumers in many ways.

Opponents say suspending those taxes would cut off revenues the state needs for other purposes, wouldn't make a significant difference in what motorists pay for fuel, and undercuts climate goals.