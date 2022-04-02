State gas tax 'holiday' idea fuels debate

Gasoline prices at the pump are 54% higher locally than a year ago.
But if some state lawmakers have their way, motorists would pay less when they fuel up, through a state gas tax holiday.
In the Buffalo Niagara region, the average price of a gallon of gasoline on Saturday was $4.33, according to the AAA of Western and Central New York. That was up from $3.79 a month ago and $2.81 a year ago.
By comparison, the state's average was $4.30 per gallon, and the national average was $4.20.
Here's what a state gas tax holiday would mean, if the idea goes through:
What's being talked about?
State lawmakers in the Assembly and state Senate have proposed legislation that would suspend the collection of at least some state gas taxes. Depending on the proposal, the suspension would last from May through December, or for a full year.
State gas taxes – which are actually a combination of several different taxes – add up to just over 33 cents per gallon, according to research by PolitiFact. That's equivalent to about $3.30 for 10 gallons of gas.
What does Gov. Kathy Hochul think?
A Hochul spokesman on Saturday referred to comments the governor made to reporters on March 25 in Albany when she asked about the possibility for gas tax relief, or a rebate – another idea that has been discussed.
"It's on the table, we're having those conversations," she said then. "Again, the timing of the budget is perfect to address this. You know, if we were still many months away from the budget process, we'd be talking about how to give New Yorkers relief because of what's happening at the pump."
Hochul went on to say that "this is about people getting to their jobs, and getting the kids dropped off at school and just trying to live their everyday lives, and the costs keep going up and up."
Meanwhile, negotiations continue on the state budget.
What are other reactions to this idea?
Proponents say motorists need this kind of relief, with inflation hitting consumers in many ways.
Opponents say suspending those taxes would cut off revenues the state needs for other purposes, wouldn't make a significant difference in what motorists pay for fuel, and undercuts climate goals.
A Siena College Research Institute poll of registered New York State voters, released March 28, found strong support for the idea of temporarily suspending the state's gas tax by 16 cents. Seventy percent said they were in favor, while 24% were opposed.
The Buffalo Niagara Partnership says the state is "flush with billions of dollars in cash thanks to the American Rescue Plan. A temporary reprieve from the state's gas tax will have little impact on state coffers but would provide some level of relief to New Yorkers, especially those in upstate where driving is a necessary part of our daily lives."
A.J. Baynes, president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, said the state needs to find ways to bring relief to residents coping with rising prices.
"While I support any tax cut, even if it is temporary, I am cautiously optimistic to know if the full savings would be passed directly onto the consumer who faces some of the highest taxes in the country," Baynes said of a potential state gas tax holiday.
James Calvin, executive director of the New York State Association of Convenience Stores, said the organization applauds state leaders "for exploring ways to lessen the impact of high gas prices on New York consumers. We just hope that whichever option they choose, it doesn’t impose new administrative or cost burdens on neighborhood convenience stores that sell gasoline."
The watchdog group Reinvent Albany said it opposes a gas tax holiday, "because it does little to help those New Yorkers most hurt by rising prices, takes revenue away from needed road and transit investments and completely contradicts New York’s climate goals."
"If the state Legislature seriously wants to help those New Yorkers hardest hit by increases in food, housing and energy costs it should provide targeted state aid," the organization said. "In New York State and nationally, wealthy people drive far more than low-income people. This means that a New York State gas tax holiday would disproportionately benefit those who need help the least."
A gas tax holiday has also been talked about at the federal level. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has spoken out against the idea.
The business group notes that federal spending on highway and public transportation infrastructure is funded mainly through federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. "Suspending the gasoline tax would undermine these investments and will jeopardize the benefits that American families, communities and the economy stand to gain from the [federal infrastructure] law," the group said.
Are other states doing gas tax holidays?
Connecticut, Georgia, Florida and Maryland have all approved temporary suspensions of their state gas taxes, although Florida's isn't set to take effect until October. Some other states are considering measures of their own.
Matt Glynn