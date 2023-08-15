Plans to further develop Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna received a $4.75 million boost from New York State.

The state awarded a grant to help cover the cost of moving railroad tracks, bridges and other facilities to support expansion of the business park, which has revitalized former Bethlehem Steel property. The state grant covers about 70% of the estimated $6.8 million cost of moving the infrastructure.

The funds come from the state's Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York, or FAST NY grant program. The program is aimed at opening up additional sites for development.

Renaissance Commerce Park has revitalized a portion of the sprawling former Bethlehem Steel site on the west side of Route 5. The business park has attracted projects including a facility where TMP Technologies produces Mr. Clean Magic Eraser and a warehouse built by Uniland Development. Uniland has a second warehouse under construction in the park, and has proposed building a third warehouse, due to strong demand.

Renaissance Commerce Park has the potential for further development, but the existing rail infrastructure – which dates to when the Bethlehem Steel complex was still operating at the site – effectively serves as a barrier. However, South Buffalo Railway, which owns and maintains the rail facilities, still needs those lines.

And active rail infrastructure can be a selling point to industrial customers to connect with rail carriers and deep-water ports. As a result, plans have been developed to move some of those facilities.

The county has been working to finalize its purchase of an additional 78 acres in the next phase of redevelopment, with 32 acres acquired so far. Moving the tracks is a condition of closing the deal for other 46 acres land. It would also enable the county to use part of the land for a new trailhead for the Shoreline Trail.

Renaissance Commerce Park has reactivated land that was long dormant after Bethlehem Steel's shutdown. The site is attracting attention by offering something the region lacks: large parcels of land available for industrial development.

“Through this generous FAST NY grant, the emergence of Renaissance Commerce Park as the area’s premier commerce park will continue and grow, increasing the potential for creating even more new revenues and jobs for our city and Erie County,” said Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo.

Hochul on Tuesday announced a total of seven FAST NY grants for a combined $39.6 million across the state.

“This funding from the FAST NY program will prepare seven shovel-ready sites around the state that will one day house the industries of the future, from renewable energy to high-tech manufacturing," Hochul said. "Through investments like this, New York State is attracting elite companies that will create good jobs and power our local economies for generations to come.”

One of the other seven grants was $63,750 to the Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency, to expand the 120-acre IDA Park South by an additional 91 acres. The IDA acquired that land from General Motors in an eminent domain proceeding.

The entire cost of the project to expand the Lockport industrial park is $127,500. State officials said the site neighbors a proposed 60-acre industrial park, "creating an attractive industrial corridor for the area."