State fines 2 WNY nursing homes: One for failing to perform CPR, another for Covid violations

Two for-profit Western New York nursing homes that were docked by the state Health Department a few months ago have been fined again.

Dunkirk Rehabilitation & Nursing Center was hit last month with a $10,000 fine related to an investigation that found staff failed to perform a lifesaving procedure on a resident who later died. That fine came just three months after the Dunkirk nursing home, at 447 Lake Shore Drive W., received a separate $10,000 penalty after a resident sustained a burn from an electric baseboard heater that was situated too close to the bed.

Williamsville Suburban also recently got its second fine of 2022 from the state Health Department. The nursing home, at 193 S. Union Road in Amherst, was penalized $8,000 due to a lapse in Covid-19 infection control protocols, one of many facilities to get fined for that over the last couple years. Williamsville Suburban also was hit with a $10,000 fine in January related to not reviewing the drug regimen of residents frequently enough.

The amount of the fines is noteworthy by state standards. Health Department spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond said, under state law, nursing homes can be fined up to $2,000 per citation, a fine that can be increased up to $10,000 if the violation directly results in serious physical harm.

So far this year, nearly 70 fines have been issued to New York nursing homes, totaling $482,000, state records show. By comparison, over 100 fines totaling more than $800,000 had been issued by this point in 2021.

Of the 70 fines this year, 11 have gone to Western New York nursing homes, totaling $106,000.

Dunkirk Rehabilitation and Williamsville Suburban, the only local nursing homes to each receive two fines so far this year, did not return requests seeking comment. Dunkirk Rehabilitation has an overall federal rating of two stars, or below average, while Williamsville Suburban is a one-star facility, or "much below average."

Dunkirk Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

A March 11 inspection at the Dunkirk nursing home – which led to the recent $10,000 fine – found staff failed to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, to a resident.

At 4:30 a.m. on an undisclosed date, staff found a resident unresponsive without a pulse, respirations or blood pressure, with bubbling excretions coming from the resident's mouth, according to the state.

The state inspection found a licensed practical nurse, or LPN, failed to initiate a Code Blue emergency response to get additional help and also did not call 911. The LPN, the state said, also failed to provide CPR for "a resident who was a full code," a status that means a person has stopped breathing or their heart has stopped beating. During an interview with the state, the LPN said it was a judgment call to not perform CPR as the resident had no detectable vital signs, according to the inspection report.

What the LPN did do was attempt to call the facility's nursing director, who was on sick leave and did not answer the phone. In an interview with the state, the nursing director said if a full code resident is found unresponsive, CPR should begin immediately – especially in the presence of active bubbling.

The LPN also dialed the on-call physician, who pronounced the resident dead at 7 a.m., the inspection states.

The state's inspection report also provides insight into the state of staffing at the 40-bed nursing home.

The state's review of the nursing schedule for the date of the incident showed only one LPN and one nurse aide scheduled for that night shift. No registered nurse was scheduled, and the schedule did not state who should be contacted when no RN is on site, the inspection found.

The state said the Dunkirk facility took several corrective actions following the inspection, including: educating all LPN and RN staff on the appropriate Code Blue response; implementing a reporting system for times when there is no on-site registered nurse; and making all LPNs and registered nurses aware of the notification and reporting process, with a system that includes names and contact information posted at nurses' stations and by the time clock.

The state found the facility administrator did not ensure a registered nurse was "scheduled eight consecutive hours per 24-hour period, as required," and did not designate a temporary replacement for times when the nursing director was off for an extended period.

Further, when reviewing the facility's daily reports, the state discovered that there was no evidence that a registered nurse was scheduled for eight consecutive hours on 33 days over the course of four months in 2021 and 2022.

Williamsville Suburban

The 220-bed Williamsville Suburban nursing home became the latest facility to get cited for infection prevention and control during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The $8,000 fine issued May 17 to the facility was tied to a Jan. 14 inspection, which found two certified nurse aides did not use appropriate personal protective equipment, including masks, eye protections, gloves and gowns, while providing care for four residents.

No negative outcome resulted from the improper use of protective gear during the interactions, but the state required the facility to implement a corrective plan by Feb. 22, which included reeducating direct care staff on infection control and proper use of personal protective equipment.

Since March 2020, the Health Department has conducted more than 4,200 infection-control inspections at nursing homes and adult care facilities – with at least one visit to every nursing home and adult care site in the state.

