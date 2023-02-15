UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown landed nearly $30 million in state funding for a major expansion of surgical services, which will allow it to see more patients and pull in more business from surrounding competitors.

Cheektowaga-based behavioral health organization Endeavor Health Services, meanwhile, received about $6.7 million from the state to purchase land and construct an outpatient mental health and substance use treatment facility in Buffalo at a time when the need for those services is skyrocketing.

And Community Health Center of Buffalo got $3.1 million from the state, which will allow the federally qualified health center to construct a new location in Lackawanna to increase access to affordable primary care services.

These were the three largest health care grants in the Western New York region announced Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul as part of the latest round in the statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program. In the state-defined five counties of Western New York, 12 projects were funded at a total amount of $49.6 million.

That was almost 8% of the $658 million in state funding that Hochul announced for 127 health care projects and initiatives across the state. To date, the state's Health Care Facility Transformation Program has awarded $1.68 billion across the state through its various rounds over the years.

And more is to come: The state said it will award another $1.15 billion through additional phases of the program and Hochul's budget plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year includes another $1 billion to establish another round of funding.

UPMC Chautauqua

UPMC Chautauqua received the fourth-largest grant in the latest round and plans to use it for a surgical services expansion that has been in the works for about two years.

Cecil Miller, the hospital's vice president of operations, said the multi-year project will entail six operating rooms, a new central sterile services area, 40 pre- and post-operative rooms, two gastrointestinal labs and two procedure rooms.

The project will be phased in a way that existing surgical services will not be interrupted during construction, he said.

"We're definitely seeing growth in our surgical areas, whether it's GI, general surgery, orthopedics, urology, really all areas," Miller said. "We're starting to care for patients in a larger geographic area than we've ever seen before."

Miller also expects the expansion will help the 277-bed hospital, which currently has about 800 employees, in its future recruitment of physicians.

Endeavor

Endeavor plans to use the state funding to acquire land and to build and equip a two-story, 15,000-square-foot building, probably in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Horizon Health, Endeavor Health announce affiliation. Could it lead to a merger? Horizon Health Services, headquartered in Amherst, and Cheektowaga-based Endeavor Health Services will be affiliates under the umbrella of the Horizon Health Alliance, a network created to bring together behavioral health organizations to meet the growing demand for mental health and substance use services.

The provider doesn't have an exact location for the expansion yet, but it has had a longtime presence in that neighborhood.

In addition to an outpatient mental health and substance use treatment clinic, Endeavor expects the building will have personalized recovery-oriented services, crisis stabilization, clubhouse, psychosocial rehabilitation and walk-in services.

The provider expects the building could handle about 42,000 visits a year. It would serve roughly 3,000 adult clients annually, 90% of which would be on Medicaid or uninsured.

"We are thrilled to receive this award that will allow us to continue to serve, improve and expand access to essential, high-quality mental health and substance use treatment among East Buffalo's low-income communities," Endeavor CEO Elizabeth L. Mauro said in a statement.

Community Health Center of Buffalo

The state funding also will help Community Health Center of Buffalo expand.

Abdirahman Farah, the organization's practice manager, said Community Health Center of Buffalo is planning a 7,645-square-foot, single-story health center in Lackawanna. He said the organization is currently talking with the city to find a location.

"It's really an underserved community," Farah said of Lackawanna.

Some health care providers have pulled back in the city. Catholic Health, for one, about a year ago closed a longtime primary care center at 227 Ridge Road in Lackawanna and consolidated that location's services and staff into the Mercy Comprehensive Care Center at 397 Louisiana St. in Buffalo.

Farah said the planned Lackawanna location will have services that include primary care, pediatric, dental, behavioral health, social work, lab services, physical therapy and care management.

It will be Community Health Center of Buffalo's sixth location in Western New York.

Other WNY projects receiving funding

Cuba Memorial Hospital in Allegany County: About $2.25 million to upgrade the hospital by replacing the generator and renovating its skilled nursing units to bolster safety.

Bertrand Chaffee Hospital: $2.1 million to do a build-out on the third floor of its health center to add pediatric and orthopedic care services.

Kaleida Health received two grants: About $1.15 million to establish and modernize perinatal telehealth services at Oishei Children's Hospital, and another $1.11 million to renovate and repurpose existing space to increase ventilator-assisted beds for adult and pediatric populations.

The Monsignor Carr Institute: $1.6 million for capital improvements to facilities and expansion of services by renovating existing space.

The Chautauqua Center: $1.25 million to purchase three primary care practices in Dunkirk, Gowanda and Forestville.

Envision Wellness/Northwest Community Mental Health Center received two grants: $142,548 for roof repairs and for telehealth services and $95,000 to retire debt and better position the organization for long-term stability.

Beechwood Homes: $129,145 to upgrade health information technology systems to support telehealth and electronic medical records to enhance care coordination and increase access to specialists.