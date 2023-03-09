State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is calling for Tesla to safeguard the right of its employees to form a union, amid conflict over organizing efforts at the company's South Buffalo plant.

"The long-standing labor issues at Tesla need to be addressed," DiNapoli said in a statement. "Labor disputes can pose a host of risks for companies and their shareholders.

"Tesla should demonstrate its respect for labor rights to protect long-term shareholder value and provide greater transparency on its practices," he said. "Allegations surrounding the firing of workers because they chose to explore joining a union is unacceptable.”

DiNapoli is trustee of the New York State Common Retirement Fund, a public pension fund which held 4.4 million Tesla shares as of Dec. 31.

Would the fund consider divesting its shares in Tesla over the labor issues cited? DiNapoli said in an interview that is a rare step.

"Generally speaking, our view is except in rare circumstances, we prefer to stay invested in a company," he said. "But because we’re there for the long haul, we put a priority on engaging with companies to make sure that they’re good corporate citizens, because that’s how we think we protect the value of our investment over the long term."

Tesla officials have not responded to the letter, he said.

"We would certainly hope as an owner, as a shareholder, that they would take our voice seriously," DiNapoli said. "I would say in the past, we’ve been disappointed with their approach on these issues.”

Tesla Workers United on Feb. 14 announced its intent to organize workers at the RiverBend plant. In the days after the campaign was launched, Tesla fired about 30 workers. Tesla Workers United claimed the firings were retaliatory; the company denied that, saying the terminations stemmed from poor employee performance and were decided upon before the organizing effort went public.

In a letter dated Feb. 28 and addressed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and board chair Robyn Denholm, DiNapoli urged Tesla to adopt a "policy of neutrality," under which the company "would not interfere with an employee’s right to associate and would also recognize that all workers are free to form or join a trade union of their choice."

DiNapoli also called for Tesla to "adopt and publicly disclose a policy on its commitment to respect the rights to freedom of association, including non-interference and collective bargaining in its operations."

Union campaign at Tesla marks second attempt to organize workers In late 2018, the United Steelworkers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers unions launched a joint campaign to organize workers at the RiverBend facility.

DiNapoli noted that the National Labor Relations Board had previously ruled that Tesla had illegally fired an employee trying to organize workers at a California plant, and that the NLRB had directed Musk to delete a tweet suggesting workers could lose benefits if they organized.

"I have long been concerned with Tesla’s workforce management and last year withheld votes from Tesla directors up for election over these concerns," he wrote. "I believe the pattern of allegations may exacerbate the perception that Tesla is labor-unfriendly and could cause negative consumer and stakeholder reaction and jeopardize the company’s reputation."

Tesla Workers United is trying to gather enough signatures to bring about an election that would be conducted by the NLRB.