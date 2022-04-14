State budget includes capital funding for new UB engineering building

The newly passed state budget backed up Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pledge to transform the University at Buffalo and Stony Brook University into global innovation and research centers.

The budget includes $68 million each for UB and Stony Brook to construct new landmark buildings for their engineering schools, part of Hochul’s plan to make the SUNY system “a world leader in economic development and upward mobility.”

Hochul designated UB and Stony Brook as SUNY’s two flagships earlier this year and vowed to help them achieve the goal of attracting $1 billion each in mostly federal research funding by 2030.

UB President Satish K. Tripathi has also expressed the ambition for UB to become one of the nation’s Top 25 public research universities by increasing its doctoral programs and making ground-breaking research a top priority.

UB’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences already attracts more than a quarter of UB’s $426 million in research grants. Tripathi said new federal grants will fall largely into the engineering realm, including funding for research on artificial intelligence, data science, drone technology, cybersecurity, aerospace and biomedical engineering.

Part of making UB engineering a research giant is expanding the school's physical presence with the new building. Under the state’s 2-for-1 matching grant program, UB will receive $68 million of budgeted state funding to build the $102 million engineering hub on the university’s North Campus.

Now the ball is in UB’s court to raise the other $34 million for the project.

Kemper Lewis, dean of UB's engineering school, said the budget gives UB the go-ahead to take the first step, pursuing design plans for the new building. He said he envisions a dramatic institution that will "transform the experience for our engineering and computer science students” and help the engineering school capitalize on growing demand for more engineers and researchers both regionally and nationally.

The engineering and sciences school has seen its undergraduate enrollment rise by 60% and graduate enrollment grow 110% in the past decade. The school wants to stay in step with the growing demand for technology jobs by expanding newer in-demand programs and research like artificial intelligence and big data.

Lewis and Tripathi said the new building will provide a collaborative hub, engineering think tank, research and maker space and central landmark for the school as well as a home base for its new Department of Engineering Education, which is developing new methods for training the next generation of engineers and computer scientists.

“We now have some 7,000 students in our engineering school, so the trend is toward growth,” Tripathi said. “We are looking at the new building as place where students can spend a lot more time with each other, in teams or study groups, to collaborate in areas like AI and drone technology.”

Lewis said UB is preparing to seek proposals for the design phase of the new building, with hopes to open the doors of the new building in fall 2025.

In all, the budget contains $1.2 billion for SUNY capital projects including new engineering hubs at both universities.

