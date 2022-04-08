State budget gives a boost for People Inc., 1% increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The just-introduced health bill in the 2022-23 New York State budget is beginning to shed some light on the proposals aimed at supporting the health care industry.

Among them: a major cost-of-living adjustment for human services providers, which will allow those employers to increase the wages of employees who support people with developmental disabilities. In addition, the health budget bill plots a 1% increase in Medicaid rates, although nursing homes were hoping for more.

Meanwhile, details have yet to emerge about the $1.2 billion set aside for health care worker bonuses and the nearly $7.4 billion earmarked for wage increases for home care aides. Gov. Kathy Hochul disclosed those initiatives Thursday in announcing a conceptual agreement on a roughly $220 billion budget had been reached.

From what Hochul described, the money set aside for home care aides would support a $3-an-hour wage increase, less than what the home care industry was calling for. More to come on that.

Here's what is known so far:

A boost for human service providers

The budget is primed to provide a 5.4% cost-of-living adjustment to human services providers this fiscal year, amounting to about $500 million, according to the health budget bill.

That will provide a boost to providers such as People Inc., the Buffalo-based health and human services agency that employs more than 4,000 people across Western New York and Rochester.

The cost-of-living adjustment has been a long time coming, said People Inc. President and CEO Rhonda Frederick.

"We haven't had a cost-of-living adjustment in almost 11 years," she said. "Obviously, things have changed pretty significantly in 11 years, both on the staffing side and recruiting and retaining staff as well as expenses to organizations."

The Assembly, in its proposal last month, had pitched an even larger increase of 11%, but the health budget bill ultimately agreed with Hochul's proposal unveiled in January of 5.4%.

What the boost will do, most significantly, is allow providers such as People Inc. to offer more competitive wages to staff, in an effort to address workforce recruitment and retention issues.

Frederick said about 90% of the agency's revenue is public money funneled through Albany, which has made it difficult to keep up with the costs of doing business. Still, People Inc. was able to announce last May that it was increasing its starting wage for employees providing direct support to people with disabilities to $15 an hour.

The adjustment from the state should allow them to increase that further, which could reduce turnover in direct support professional roles where consistency and relationship building is a crucial part of the job.

"This would so help people be able to stay here," said Frederick, who began her career at People Inc. in 1980 in an entry-level direct support position. "People come here, they love their job, they love what they do. But they have to be able to live, they have to be able to pay their rent and put food on the table.

"We've got to recognize their value."

Kevin Horrigan, associate vice president of public affairs at People Inc., said the cost-of-living adjustment, along with $1.5 billion of American Rescue Plan Act funding that Hochul earmarked in the fall for recruitment and retention bonuses for workers who support those with developmental disabilities, are steps in the right direction.

"It's something for us to build on in future budgets," he said.

Medicaid increase

The health budget bill also includes a 1% across-the-board increase to Medicaid rates – consistent with Hochul's proposal announced in January.

Trade groups representing hospitals and nursing homes, such as LeadingAge New York and Healthcare Association of New York State, had called for a larger increase, arguing nursing homes in particular need a significant reimbursement to raise wages and compete for a limited supply of health care workers.

NY nursing home staffing mandate takes effect. Trade group says it's 'impossible to comply with' The mandate, passed last year by the state Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an effort to address understaffing in nursing homes, was originally scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, but it was delayed amid staffing challenges that worsened during the Omicron surge.

They pushed that argument even harder after a long-awaited law requiring minimum staffing ratios in New York's nursing homes went into effect April 1.

The law calls for the state's more than 600 nursing homes to provide 3.5 hours of nursing care per resident per day.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

