State awards $1.5 million in workforce training grants
State awards $1.5 million in workforce training grants

Four local nonprofit organizations will share more than $1.5 million in Empire State Development grants to support workforce training in technology, tourism and advanced manufacturing.

The $11.5 million Western New York Workforce Development program – part of the Buffalo Billion initiative – is designed to ensure that the pipeline of workers locally can meet the needs of employers in various fields, by training unemployed and underemployed people, with a focus on underserved populations.

The awards include:

• $482,350 for the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology Inc.'s BCAT Workforce Development Hub, to train people in Erie County for information technology jobs, including as help desk technicians and system administrators for Salesforce and Microsoft 365.

• $273,083 to Community Missions of Niagara Frontier for its Training Opportunities for Workforce Ex-Offender Re-Entry(TOWER) program, a 13-week training program for parolees in tourism and hospitality jobs in Niagara County, with potential job placement in Niagara Falls.

• $250,000 for Goodwill of Western New York's Goodskills Career Builder, a workforce readiness program to teach "soft skills" and promote diversity and equity in the workforce. The program includes career counseling, job placement with advanced manufacturing and technology firms, and retention assistance.

• $541,765 to the Jamestown Community College Foundation for its JCC Short-Term Advanced Manufacturing Training program, focused on advanced manufacturing jobs like CNC/machining and machining technicians. The eight-to-10 week program is aimed at Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

The challenge program was originally allocated $10 million, but gained another $1.5 million from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation in 2019. To date, more than $5.6 million has been allocated to 12 nonprofits in Western New York. The grants are administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

