State awards $1.5 million in workforce training grants

Four local nonprofit organizations will share more than $1.5 million in Empire State Development grants to support workforce training in technology, tourism and advanced manufacturing.

The $11.5 million Western New York Workforce Development program – part of the Buffalo Billion initiative – is designed to ensure that the pipeline of workers locally can meet the needs of employers in various fields, by training unemployed and underemployed people, with a focus on underserved populations.

The awards include:

• $482,350 for the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology Inc.'s BCAT Workforce Development Hub, to train people in Erie County for information technology jobs, including as help desk technicians and system administrators for Salesforce and Microsoft 365.

• $273,083 to Community Missions of Niagara Frontier for its Training Opportunities for Workforce Ex-Offender Re-Entry(TOWER) program, a 13-week training program for parolees in tourism and hospitality jobs in Niagara County, with potential job placement in Niagara Falls.