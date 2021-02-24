State approves HealthNow affiliation with Highmark of Pittsburgh

New York State regulators on Wednesday gave the green light for the planned affiliation between HealthNow New York and Highmark Inc. of Pittsburgh.
The approval required that almost no employees of HealthNow can be laid off for the next three years and that the two companies must spend at least $10 million to improve racial and health inequities in the Buffalo and Albany markets.
The approval by the state Department of Financial Services, in conjunction with the Department of Health, clears the way for the completion of the deal – which was announced last year. HealthNow spokeswoman Caitlin Zulewski said the deal won't close "until the final legal proceedings become finalized," which could still take "some time."
“It’s a major step forward in our plan, but it’s not final yet,” she said. “We’re not part of Highmark yet. We’re still HealthNow.”
She did not elaborate, but said the nonprofit deal – in which no money changes hands – doesn't need more regulatory approvals. "There's still a legal step that has to happen," she said. "We hope it'll be in the near term."
For now, she said, nothing changes. And even after the closing, the state said, policyholder benefits and premiums will remain the same until the normal policy renewal dates. And the local company, and even the parent, will still be examined and regulated by New York State.
HealthNow and Highmark agreed to combine last June, ending the independence of the local company for the first time since the 1930s but preserving a locally managed mission-driven Blues plan.
Highmark is a $19 billion nonprofit that operates BlueCross and BlueShield plans in Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia, as well as diversified businesses nationwide. It serves 21.7 million people, including through its BCBS plans, and employs nearly 16,000.
Under the agreement, HealthNow will fall under Highmark's corporate umbrella, changing its name to Highmark Western and Northeastern New York Inc. Its health plans will operate as Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York.
HealthNow will keep its Buffalo headquarters and regional office in Albany.
"We look forward to making a full announcement as soon as possible," said Highmark spokesman Aaron Billger.
As part of their approval, the regulators imposed conditions on the two health insurers, including the no-layoff provision for three years. HealthNow and Highmark also agreed to spend at least $2 million a year for the next five years to address issues related to race and health in Western New York and Northeastern New York.
“In response to concerns raised about the impact of the affiliation on the Western New York region, DFS has obtained significant commitments from HealthNow and Highmark to address those concerns, consistent with HealthNow’s mission as a not-for-profit health plan to serve its members, local providers and the community,” said Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell.
HealthNow agreed to consult with lawmakers and representatives of local constituencies, as well as health care providers and community groups, and "in good faith take their feedback into account" before deciding how to spend the money. HealthNow and Highmark will also publish a breakdown of the spending each year, including the name of each recipient receiving funds, how much they received, and the intended use of the money. Those reports will be provided to HealthNow's board of directors and DFS, as well as to the organizations and individuals that the companies consulted with, and will also be published on HealthNow's website.