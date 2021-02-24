State approves HealthNow affiliation with Highmark of Pittsburgh

New York State regulators on Wednesday gave the green light for the planned affiliation between HealthNow New York and Highmark Inc. of Pittsburgh.

The approval required that almost no employees of HealthNow can be laid off for the next three years and that the two companies must spend at least $10 million to improve racial and health inequities in the Buffalo and Albany markets.

The approval by the state Department of Financial Services, in conjunction with the Department of Health, clears the way for the completion of the deal – which was announced last year. HealthNow spokeswoman Caitlin Zulewski said the deal won't close "until the final legal proceedings become finalized," which could still take "some time."

“It’s a major step forward in our plan, but it’s not final yet,” she said. “We’re not part of Highmark yet. We’re still HealthNow.”

She did not elaborate, but said the nonprofit deal – in which no money changes hands – doesn't need more regulatory approvals. "There's still a legal step that has to happen," she said. "We hope it'll be in the near term."