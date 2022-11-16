 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State appellate panel upholds dismissal of Sonwil lawsuit against BUDC and Uniland

  • Updated
  • 0
Lakeside Commerce Park construction

Giant lifts bring workers up into the massive frame of the new 322,000-square-foot Sonwil Distribution warehouse under construction in Lakeside Commerce Park, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

A state appellate court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by Sonwil Distribution against the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. and Uniland Development Co., saying the effort to reverse the development agency’s sale of land for a solar farm is moot now that construction is almost complete.

Sonwil, owned by Peter Wilson, sued BUDC and Uniland to prevent the sale of property at 255 Ship Canal Parkway in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, after Uniland changed its development plan for the 20.3-acre site.

The developer originally intended to construct a transportation, logistics and shipping hub for the Buffalo Niagara International Trade Gateway Organization, creating an inland port for freight coming in to the United States through the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The project entailed construction of a 42,000-square-foot warehouse and office facility, and Uniland agreed in April 2019 to buy the South Buffalo site from BUDC for $509,000.

People are also reading…

But Uniland later discovered that soil conditions wouldn’t support a large building without deep foundations and significant extra costs. So it changed direction, and BUDC and Uniland agreed to amend their land-sale agreement in December 2020 to allow construction of a 5-megawatt ground-mounted solar farm instead.

Wilson owns the adjacent property at 315 Ship Canal, which he leases to his company, and wanted to buy the additional site for expansion.

State Supreme Court Justice Dennis E. Ward dismissed the original lawsuit in August 2021, prompting Sonwil to appeal. But the Appellate Division upheld the ruling this month, noting that Sonwil never sought a preliminary injunction, and the construction is “nearly complete” and “cannot readily be undone without substantial hardship.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Proposed South Buffalo logistics hub faces delays

Proposed South Buffalo logistics hub faces delays

Poor soil conditions and funding problems could delay plans for a proposed logistics hub in South Buffalo that would be tied in with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, stalling plans by Uniland Development Co. to purchase property for the project. Amherst-based Uniland Development Co. is working with the Buffalo Niagara International Trade Gateway Organization to

Watch Now: Related Video

Why shopping for the holidays early is the best practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News