State appellate panel upholds dismissal of Sonwil lawsuit against BUDC and Uniland

A state appellate court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by Sonwil Distribution against the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. and Uniland Development Co., saying the effort to reverse the development agency’s sale of land for a solar farm is moot now that construction is almost complete.

Sonwil, owned by Peter Wilson, sued BUDC and Uniland to prevent the sale of property at 255 Ship Canal Parkway in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, after Uniland changed its development plan for the 20.3-acre site.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The developer originally intended to construct a transportation, logistics and shipping hub for the Buffalo Niagara International Trade Gateway Organization, creating an inland port for freight coming in to the United States through the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The project entailed construction of a 42,000-square-foot warehouse and office facility, and Uniland agreed in April 2019 to buy the South Buffalo site from BUDC for $509,000.

But Uniland later discovered that soil conditions wouldn’t support a large building without deep foundations and significant extra costs. So it changed direction, and BUDC and Uniland agreed to amend their land-sale agreement in December 2020 to allow construction of a 5-megawatt ground-mounted solar farm instead.

Sonwil sues BUDC to block land sale to Uniland for lakefront solar farm Peter Wilson, who owns Sonwil Distribution Center, says the proposed use of the site for a ground-mounted solar array would be a waste of valuable property, citing its strategic location near Lake Erie, the Thruway and rail lines.

Wilson owns the adjacent property at 315 Ship Canal, which he leases to his company, and wanted to buy the additional site for expansion.

State Supreme Court Justice Dennis E. Ward dismissed the original lawsuit in August 2021, prompting Sonwil to appeal. But the Appellate Division upheld the ruling this month, noting that Sonwil never sought a preliminary injunction, and the construction is “nearly complete” and “cannot readily be undone without substantial hardship.”