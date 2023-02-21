Natalie Brophy Reporter I cover technology and startups for The Buffalo News. A North Tonawanda native, I returned to Buffalo in January 2022 after five years of reporting in Central New York and Wisconsin. Follow Natalie Brophy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nationally, Black and women startup founders combined receive less than 3% of all venture capital.

Launch NY, a Buffalo-based startup incubator that supports early-stage companies across 27 upstate New York counties, recognized that inequity and didn't want New York to be part of that statistic.

After receiving a $300,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase, Launch NY started Founders Go Big, a program for underserved, underrepresented entrepreneurs to receive enhanced mentorship, customer discovery, funding and other programming from Launch NY staff and mentors.

Since 2020, 68 companies have been part of the Founders Go Big program. More than half of those companies are located in Buffalo and Western New York.

Through the Founders Go Big program, Launch NY strives to increase diversity within the local startup community, from founders and their employees to investors and mentors. That's especially prevalent in Western New York as the region works to become a tech and startup hub.

"We're in a very diverse set of communities," said Crystal Wallace, Founders Go Big project manager. "We're in a set of communities that have been affected by fall of the industrial age, all these plants closing. If the idea is to have Buffalo become an epicenter of innovation and entrepreneurship and economic progress, if we're going to change what we looked like 50 years ago, then it's a necessity that everyone's involved."

Founders Go Big recognizes the entrepreneurs the program is looking to serve – women, people of color, veterans, the disabled – many times have additional barriers to overcome than the traditional white, college-educated male founder.

"There's different types of entrepreneurship and good ideas are not relegated to only one area of town," Wallace said. "They happen everywhere. One thing that is very important to know about many of the marginalized and underserved communities that we go into is that they've always found ways to survive and there's always been an entrepreneurial spirit in those communities."

Being part of Founders Go Big has been transformative to local companies like Arbol, dooProcess, Sadie's Relish, Start Smart Plus and Stooty Technologies.

One of the most helpful parts has been customer discovery, led by Launch NY mentors Crystal Callahan and Don Delaria. Through the customer discovery process, entrepreneurs get a better understanding of customers' needs and how their company can help.

Chad Williams, founder of dooProcess, a streetwear clothing brand that advocates for social justice, found out that white men were a big customer, which he wasn’t expecting. Stooty Technologies co-founder Deleon Alford said the customer discovery process helped him slow down and narrow down the initial target audience for his marketplace platform for content creators.

It's also been beneficial to be part of a group of founders who come from similar backgrounds. The entrepreneurs are able to come together to learn from each other and help one another.

"It’s nice to be around people who get it," said Mercedes Wilson, founder of Sadie's relish, a cabbage-based relish made from Wilson's grandmother's family recipe.

Supporting diverse founders will continue to diversify the local startup and technology ecosystem said David Gonzalez, co-founder of Arbol, a platform that empowers college students to overcome financial barriers to graduation.

"I like seeing the (startup) scene diversify a ton," Gonzalez said. "I think we’re seeing a little bit of the seeds of that right now in its early stages. You just don’t see people that look, act, talk like you and it’s cool to see other folks starting their businesses."

As companies led by diverse founders continue to become successful, those companies will hire people of diverse backgrounds. They're also breaking down barriers other entrepreneurs.

"If investors can see us and hear us and feel comfortable with us, we're growing the pie for someone else behind us," said Shonda Brock, founder of Start Smart Plus, a one-stop shop to connect people with resources to help take care of elderly loved ones.

Launch NY recently received an additional $100,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase to continue Founders Go Big. Launch NY has invested $745,000 in eight Founders Go Big companies. All together, companies in Founder Go Big employ more than 80 people and have $5.7 million in revenues.