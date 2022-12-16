Startup MemoryFox raises $400,000 to hire and expand its platform

Startup MemoryFox raises $400,000 to hire, expand platform

Western New York startup MemoryFox recently raised $400,000 from investors to hire more employees and get its storytelling platform for nonprofits in the hands of as many organizations as possible.

MemoryFox's platform helps nonprofit organizations gather stories from their community – their fundraisers, volunteers, donors and beneficiaries. The videos are then collected in one secure place so nonprofit groups can leverage them for fundraising campaigns and promotions.

Investors in MemoryFox's latest fundraising round include the University at Buffalo's Innovation Seed Fund, Launch NY and local angel investors. Since its founding, the company has raised $780,000.

This year, MemoryFox hit a milestone 200 nonprofit customers, CEO and founder Chris Miano said. Those customers have conducted 2,000 fundraising campaigns, collecting 30,000 stories.

"This raise is a huge win for our customers and shows the power and growth of the Buffalo entrepreneurship ecosystem," Miano said.

When Miano got out of the Army in 2014, he thought a lot about his grandfather, a World War II veteran who had passed away. Miano recalled wishing he could talk with his grandfather about his military experiences.

While getting his MBA at UB, Miano came up with the idea for a first iteration of MemoryFox as a platform people could use to capture the life stories of their pre-dementia elderly loved ones.

After using the early MemoryFox platform to collect veterans' stories for a local nonprofit organization's fundraising campaign, Miano realized he had built a tool that all nonprofit groups could benefit from. Turns out, there isn't a lot of technology and software built specifically for nonprofits, Miano said.

"A lot of times, nonprofits end up using software that's built for for-profits," Miano said. "And you think it wouldn't be different but actually there is an incredible amount of nuance when it comes to the difference between the two industries."

MemoryFox is now working with 200 nonprofit organizations around the United States and in Canada. Locally, its customers include the John R. Oishei Foundation and Say Yes Buffalo. During the pandemic, MemoryFox worked with United Way of Buffalo and Erie County to collect proof of impact videos from recipients of United Way's Covid grants, Miano said.

Creating a 'more equitable space' for nonprofit groups

Miano's goal for the coming year is to get his platform in the hands of as many nonprofit organizations as possible.

To do that, the company will be using some of the $400,000 raised to expand its capacity building program with strategic partnerships with foundations across the country allowing equitable access to the platform.

Nonprofits pay to use the MemoryFox platform based on the size of their organization. But some small nonprofits that could benefit from using MemoryFox don't have the budget for it, Miano said.

Through the capacity building program, community foundations will be able to purchase the platform for nonprofit organizations so they don't have to foot the bill themselves.

"If we're going to elevate the industry, we need to work on creating a level playing field between smaller nonprofits and the well-funded nonprofits" Miano said. "If we can leverage technology to be able to elevate those smaller ones, we create a better space for everybody, a more equitable space."

Also with the $400,000, Miano is looking to expand his team of 10. He plans to hire four more employees in the next year for community engagement and technology.

MemoryFox also recently announced an integration with Canva, a graphic design platform, that allows users to directly add their MemoryFox content to a Canva project.

– Natalie Brophy

What: Startup accelerator Launch NY has received a $100,000 investment from JPMorgan Chase to advance its Founders Go Big program.

Tell me more: Founders Go Big is a program Launch NY designed to expand access to mentorship and funding for underserved, underrepresented entrepreneurs. The program was established in 2020 with a $300,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase.

Founders Go Big companies receive enhanced mentorship, customer discovery and other programming from Launch NY staff and mentors.

Of the 66 companies in the program, Launch NY has invested $745,000 in eight of them. In total, Founders Go Big companies have 83 employees and nearly $5.7 million in revenues.

Why it matters: This investment will enable Launch NY to build on lessons learned and opportunities identified during the first two years of the Founders Go Big program.

"From the beginning, we knew that historic challenges to diversity persist in the startup ecosystem, especially accessing and utilizing mentorship and equity capital," Founders Go Big program manager Crystal Wallace said.

"But over the past two years, we’ve made a number of discoveries that challenged our initial intentions and expectations," Wallace said. "To be effective, we need to meet founders where they are, and not expect them to be where we want them to be. We need to allow extra time to create trust and buy-in. We need to show, not tell. And we need to show them others with whom they can identify."

