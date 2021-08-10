Startup Jerry seeks more space for Lockport operations

As the car ownership app Jerry keeps attracting more investment, the startup needs more space for its growing Lockport operations.
Jerry, based in Palo Alto, Calif., raised an additional $75 million from investors. The startup has a significant presence in the Buffalo Niagara region, with 70 of its 186 employees based at Harrison Place, the former Harrison Radiator plant in downtown Lockport.
With Jerry looking to increase its local workforce to a total of 100 by year's end, the startup is evaluating its options in the Buffalo area, including remaining at Harrison Place, said Josh Damico, vice president of insurance operations.
The company needs about 20,000 square feet of office space, compared to the 3,000 square feet it currently uses.
"We're fairly close to narrowing that down, and kind of have it down to a short list of options at this point," Damico said.
The startup started out focusing on providing comparison shopping for insurance on its app, and has expanded into categories including driving maintenance, parking solutions, and now financing, Damico said.
Jerry expanded into Lockport in late 2019. The region's "talent density," due in part to its large number of colleges and universities, was part of the appeal of expanding here, Damico said.
"One of the other things we looked for as we were deciding where to put the operations was, where could our associates have an awesome cost of living, and Buffalo also offers that," said Damico, a Fredonia native.
Jerry liked the Lockport location for its amenities, close to coffee shops, supermarkets and the canal, Damico said. "There's a lot within arm's reach."
About 60 of Jerry's local employees are contact center workers, primarily in sales and service jobs. Those are the types of jobs the startup is hiring for, Damico said. Its starting salaries for those positions are $37,500 for new hires with no experience, up to $50,000 based on their amount of experience and whether they have an insurance license.
Its sales employees also earn commissions, and its top producers earn six-figure salaries, Damico said.
Jerry says the company is now valued at $450 million, following the latest round of funding. The company also has operations in Toronto, along with some employees who work remotely.
