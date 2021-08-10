Startup Jerry seeks more space for Lockport operations

As the car ownership app Jerry keeps attracting more investment, the startup needs more space for its growing Lockport operations.

Jerry, based in Palo Alto, Calif., raised an additional $75 million from investors. The startup has a significant presence in the Buffalo Niagara region, with 70 of its 186 employees based at Harrison Place, the former Harrison Radiator plant in downtown Lockport.

With Jerry looking to increase its local workforce to a total of 100 by year's end, the startup is evaluating its options in the Buffalo area, including remaining at Harrison Place, said Josh Damico, vice president of insurance operations.

The company needs about 20,000 square feet of office space, compared to the 3,000 square feet it currently uses.

"We're fairly close to narrowing that down, and kind of have it down to a short list of options at this point," Damico said.

The startup started out focusing on providing comparison shopping for insurance on its app, and has expanded into categories including driving maintenance, parking solutions, and now financing, Damico said.