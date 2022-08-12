Stark Tech expands renewable solutions operation with acquisition

A Buffalo mechanical engineering company has acquired a Lancaster industrial firm to help expand its green energy solutions capabilities and tap into the renewable natural gas market.

Stark Tech purchased Glauber Equipment Corp. and formed its own renewable natural gas unit, Start RNG,

The company entered the renewables space as market trends and regulatory changes place new pressures on building owners to adopt sustainability initiatives, including investments in green technology applications, Stark officials said.

Also, as part of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, billions of dollars will be allocated to clean energy sources to help speed the U.S. transition away from fossil fuels.

“As we expand our capabilities into the renewables market, we advance our abilities to help solve energy transmission issues that occur from the electrification movement and help our customers decrease their dependency on fossil fuels,” said Tim Geiger, president of Stark Tech.

Glauber Equipment, also part of the renewable natural gas market, will now operate as Stark Compression. Both Stark Compression and Stark RNG will be led by Executive Vice President Craig Aszkler, formerly the president and managing director of Demag Crane and Components Corp.

“As an early supplier of the RNG market, we’re aggressively investing in and expanding our resources to be able to effectively support increased customer demand across this growing market,” Aszkler said.

In March, Stark Tech also acquired Antares Group, a consulting and project development firm focused on renewable energy and efficiency technologies.