Starbucks workers win right to hold store-by-store unionization votes

Workers at several area Starbucks stores have won the right to hold store-by-store votes to unionize following a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board, the workers announced Thursday night.

The decision affects three Buffalo-area stores but has much larger implications for one of the nation's largest food chains. If the votes are successful, as the workers predict, the stores would become the first union Starbucks shops in the nation, and could pave the way for similar efforts at more than 4,700 locations nationwide.

Casey Moore, a Starbucks employee at a store in Williamsville who is on the union's organizing committee, said in the run-up to the decision, Starbucks management has engaged in "intimidation tactics" including temporarily closing stores for renovation, cutting workers' hours and bringing in additional managers from out of the area who monitor conversations between employees.

"If we had had the vote when we petitioned in late August we would have five to 10 stores unionized. At this point it'll be a miracle if we can get even one," she said. "Our goal is to get one store and a foot in the door."

Workers at the three stores – Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, and Camp Road in Hamburg – will be mailed ballots to their homes on Nov. 10, and they will have until Dec. 8 to return them. The National Labor Relations Board will count the ballots on Dec. 9, Moore said. The workers had to leave out another store in Cheektowaga from the petition after Starbucks converted it into a training center and reassigned workers there to other locations.

