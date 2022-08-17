 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Starbucks workers will protest new Denver Broncos partner at Bills game

Starbucks strike

Michelle Eisen, a leader with Starbucks Workers United, speaks at a one-day strike held by Starbucks workers at the Delaware-Chippewa store.

 John Hickey
Starbucks workers with Workers United will take their protest to the Buffalo Bills exhibition game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

The target is Mellody Hobson, the chairwoman of Starbucks Corp., who recently became a limited partner of the Denver Broncos' new ownership group.

Broncos Football

Mellody Hobson, a limited partner in the Walton-Penner ownership group which bought the Denver Broncos, talks during a news conference at the NFL football team's headquarters Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Centennial, Colo.

It will be the first time Buffalo-based Starbucks workers have taken their campaign actions away from Starbucks property.

Starbucks and Workers United have been locked in a battle since summer 2021, when workers began organizing for a union vote. Since then, the union has managed to win eight stores locally, and more than 200 stores around the country. Workers rejected the union in votes at stores in Hamburg and Cheektowaga, but those results have not yet been certified.

Buffalo Next

