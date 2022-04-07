 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Starbucks workers vote to unionize Delaware-Chippewa store

Starbucks workers at the chain's store at Delaware and Chippewa voted 18-1 in favor of unionizing.

Thursday's vote count by the National Labor Relations Board brings to six the number of Buffalo-area Starbucks stores where workers have voted to be represented by Starbucks Workers United.

Starbucks

Starbucks workers at a store at Delaware and Chippewa have voted in favor of unionization, by 18-1.

Workers at a Starbucks on Elmwood Avenue in December voted in favor of unionizing, making it Starbucks' first company-owned store in the United States to organize. Over 100 Starbucks stores across the country have filed election petitions since then.

The latest vote count came as Seattle-based Starbucks has undergone a leadership change. Kevin Johnson has retired as CEO, and Howard Schultz has returned to that role on a temporary basis.

Starbucks Workers United says workers at store at Williamsville Place, at 5395 Sheridan Drive in Williamsville, have filed a petition for an election.

