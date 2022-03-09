 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Starbucks workers vote to join union at two more Buffalo Niagara stores
Starbucks Union

Workers at the Starbucks on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga have voted to join a union.

 Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP

Three more Starbucks stores in the Buffalo Niagara region have voted to join a union.

Workers at the Starbucks store on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga voted 8-7 to be represented by Starbucks Workers United. The Walden/Anderson store in Cheektowaga was the location that Starbucks had closed for a time and turned into a training center, before it was reopened as a store.

Workers at a store at Sheridan Drive and North Bailey Avenue in Amherst, and at Transit and French roads in Depew, also voted in favor of union representation. At each of those two stores, the union won by a 15-12 vote.

Late last year, two Buffalo-area Starbucks stores were the first in the country to vote in favor of union representation. Over 100 stores around the country have since petitioned to hold elections of their own and one in Arizona voted last month to join a union.

Workers voted by mail. The vote count by an National Labor Relations Board official was shown on Zoom.

Last December, a Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue became the first company-owned store in the United States to vote in favor of union representation. Workers at a second local store, on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, also voted in favor of joining a union.

Since those elections, workers at over 120 Starbucks locations in 26 states have filed petitions with the NLRB, requesting to hold elections of their own. Some of those campaigns have cited the union drive at the Buffalo stores as inspiration for their own efforts.

The election campaigns have drawn attention to organizing efforts in retail, a sector whose workforce has historically had low rates of unionization.

Workers at another local Starbucks, at Delaware and Chippewa, are scheduled to vote with mail-in ballots starting this month.

The outcome of voting at a Starbucks at Camp Road in Hamburg, remains unresolved. Workers there last year voted against union representation, but the union has challenged the results.

