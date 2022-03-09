Starbucks workers vote to join union at two more Buffalo Niagara stores

Three more Starbucks stores in the Buffalo Niagara region have voted to join a union.

Workers at the Starbucks store on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga voted 8-7 to be represented by Starbucks Workers United. The Walden/Anderson store in Cheektowaga was the location that Starbucks had closed for a time and turned into a training center, before it was reopened as a store.

Workers at a store at Sheridan Drive and North Bailey Avenue in Amherst, and at Transit and French roads in Depew, also voted in favor of union representation. At each of those two stores, the union won by a 15-12 vote.

Late last year, two Buffalo-area Starbucks stores were the first in the country to vote in favor of union representation. Over 100 stores around the country have since petitioned to hold elections of their own and one in Arizona voted last month to join a union.

Workers voted by mail. The vote count by an National Labor Relations Board official was shown on Zoom.