Starbucks workers vote to join union at three more Buffalo Niagara stores

Three more Starbucks stores in the Buffalo Niagara region have voted to join a union.

Workers at the Starbucks store on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga voted 8-7 to be represented by Starbucks Workers United. The Walden/Anderson store in Cheektowaga was the location that Starbucks had closed for a time and turned into a training center, before it was reopened as a store.

Workers at a store at Sheridan Drive and North Bailey Avenue in Amherst, and one at Transit and French roads in Depew, also voted in favor of union representation. At each of those two stores, the union won by a count of 15-12.

Michelle Eisen, an organizer with Starbucks Workers United, called the results an “unbelievable victory,” but said the union faced what she described as heavy opposition from company representatives in the stores.

“They should have never had to work this hard,” Eisen said Wednesday. “It shouldn’t be this difficult to form a union if the vast majority of your workplace wants a union.”

The Seattle-based chain said in response to the results that the “majority of our partners in these the Buffalo stores today voted in favor of union representation."

