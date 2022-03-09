Starbucks workers vote to join union at three more Buffalo Niagara stores

Three more Starbucks stores in the Buffalo Niagara region have voted to join a union.
Workers at the Starbucks store on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga voted 8-7 to be represented by Starbucks Workers United. The Walden/Anderson store in Cheektowaga was the location that Starbucks had closed for a time and turned into a training center, before it was reopened as a store.
Workers at a store at Sheridan Drive and North Bailey Avenue in Amherst, and one at Transit and French roads in Depew, also voted in favor of union representation. At each of those two stores, the union won by a count of 15-12.
Michelle Eisen, an organizer with Starbucks Workers United, called the results an “unbelievable victory,” but said the union faced what she described as heavy opposition from company representatives in the stores.
“They should have never had to work this hard,” Eisen said Wednesday. “It shouldn’t be this difficult to form a union if the vast majority of your workplace wants a union.”
The Seattle-based chain said in response to the results that the “majority of our partners in these the Buffalo stores today voted in favor of union representation."
“As we have said throughout, we will respect the process and be guided by our principles and bargain in good faith, and hope that the union does the same,” the company said. Starbucks has denied anti-union conduct in the campaigns.
Last December, a Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue became the first company-owned store in the United States to vote in favor of union representation. Workers at a second local store, on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, also voted in favor of joining a union.
Since those elections, workers at more than 120 Starbucks locations in 26 states have filed petitions with the NLRB, requesting to hold elections of their own. Some of those campaigns have cited the union drive at the Buffalo stores as inspiration for their own efforts.
“It’s not slowing down,” Eisen said. “And every time we have a win, whether it be in Buffalo or whether it be on the other side of the country in Mesa (Ariz.), that’s continuing to build that momentum and that excitement and that strength.”
The election campaigns have drawn attention to organizing efforts in retail, a sector whose workforce has historically had low rates of unionization.
Workers from the three Buffalo-area stores voted by mail, and a National Labor Relations Board official counted the ballots in a process shown on Zoom.
Workers at another local Starbucks, at Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street, are scheduled to vote with mail-in ballots starting this month. Meanwhile, contract talks have started at the two Buffalo-area stores that voted in favor of union representation last year.