Starbucks union vote at Williamsville Place still in dispute because of ballot challenges

Final results of the unionization vote at Starbucks Corp.'s Williamsville Place store are uncertain because of disputed ballots, but workers and union representatives say they're confident that it will become the latest of the coffee chain locations to fall under the banner of Starbucks Workers United.

As of Monday afternoon's count by the National Labor Relations Board, workers at the Amherst cafe have voted 6-3 in favor of unionizing. Ten other ballots are being challenged, but union supporters predicted they will come out on top, despite "continued union-busting" efforts by the Seattle-based company.

Workers say the store has had nearly 80% turnover in staff since the summer, with only five baristas still employed there from a year ago. They blamed the company for making it difficult to remain at the store by slashing worker hours, getting rid of the 16-year manager, enforcing rules that were previously ignored and dismissing some workers.

They also accuse the company of stacking the voting list and seeking to delay the result through challenged ballots by including employees of the Regal Lancaster store who don't work permanently at Williamsville Place. The union noted that the NLRB's Buffalo office has found Starbucks did that in previous union elections, and has charged the company with more than 200 violations of labor law.

