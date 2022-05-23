 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Starbucks union vote at Williamsville Place still in dispute because of ballot challenges

  • Updated
  • 0
NLRB Starbucks

FILE - Michelle Eisen, a barista at the Buffalo, N.Y., Elmwood Starbucks location, helps out the local Starbucks Workers United, employees of a local Starbucks, as they gather at a local union hall to cast votes to unionize or not, on Feb. 16, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. Federal labor officials filed a sweeping complaint Friday, May 6, 2022 accusing Starbucks of unfair labor practices at its stores in Buffalo, New York, including retaliation against pro-union employees.

 Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP
Support this work for $1 a month

Final results of the unionization vote at Starbucks Corp.'s Williamsville Place store are uncertain because of disputed ballots, but workers and union representatives say they're confident that it will become the latest of the coffee chain locations to fall under the banner of Starbucks Workers United.

As of Monday afternoon's count by the National Labor Relations Board, workers at the Amherst cafe have voted 6-3 in favor of unionizing. Ten other ballots are being challenged, but union supporters predicted they will come out on top, despite "continued union-busting" efforts by the Seattle-based company.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Workers say the store has had nearly 80% turnover in staff since the summer, with only five baristas still employed there from a year ago. They blamed the company for making it difficult to remain at the store by slashing worker hours, getting rid of the 16-year manager, enforcing rules that were previously ignored and dismissing some workers.

They also accuse the company of stacking the voting list and seeking to delay the result through challenged ballots by including employees of the Regal Lancaster store who don't work permanently at Williamsville Place. The union noted that the NLRB's Buffalo office has found Starbucks did that in previous union elections, and has charged the company with more than 200 violations of labor law.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

NLRB asks for order for Starbucks to negotiate with union for Camp Road store

NLRB asks for order for Starbucks to negotiate with union for Camp Road store

“The NLRB choosing to pursue a bargaining order at Camp Road is nothing short of exceptional. The partners at this location have been subjected to some of the most aggressive union-busting seen in recent years,” said Gianna Reeve, a shift supervisor at the store. “This is the first step for partners at my store to finally receive justice for what they have gone through.”

Starbucks will cover travel for workers seeking abortions

Starbucks will cover travel for workers seeking abortions

Starbucks says it will pay travel expenses for U.S. employees to access abortion or gender-confirmation procedures if those services aren't available within 100 miles of a worker’s home. The Seattle coffee chain says the benefit will also be available to dependents of employees enrolled in its health care coverage. Starbucks is among the most high-profile companies that have adopted a travel benefit in the wake of a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would abolish the nationwide right to abortion. Amazon is also covering up to $4,000 in travel and lodging expenses for employees seeking abortions or gender-confirmation procedures. 

Starbucks Union: Are Labor Unions Good For Public Companies?

Starbucks Union: Are Labor Unions Good For Public Companies?

After losing much of their influence over recent decades, U.S. labor unions have witnessed a major revival during the pandemic. Labor unions declined in the latter half of the 20th century as members aged and the political landscape changed. Today, the massive impact of Covid-19 has contributed to a resurgence of interest in unions. A […]

Feds accuse Starbucks of unfair labor practices in Buffalo

Feds accuse Starbucks of unfair labor practices in Buffalo

Federal labor officials are accusing Starbucks of unfair labor practices at its stores in Buffalo, New York, including retaliation against pro-union employees. The National Labor Relations Board’s Buffalo regional director filed a sweeping complaint Friday outlining a host of labor law violations and seeking reinstatement and backpay for the employees. The coffee chain called the allegations “false” and vowed to fight them at an upcoming hearing. Starbucks Workers United said the complaint “confirms the extent and depravity of Starbucks’ conduct in Western New York for the better part of a year.” The first votes in a nationwide Starbucks unionization push came in December at three stores in Buffalo.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News