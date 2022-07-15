 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Starbucks store re-vote ends in tie

  • Updated
Starbucks

Workers at a Starbucks in Cheektowaga re-voted on whether to unionize.

A re-vote of a union election at a Starbucks in Cheektowaga still hasn't resolved the question of which side won.

When the National Labor Relations Board counted the ballots on Friday, the result was an 8-8 tie. In order to win, Starbucks Workers United would need one more vote in its favor.

But there was one challenged ballot that has not been counted. A lawyer for the union, Ian Hayes, said Starbucks challenged the ballot on the grounds it was cast by someone who no longer works there.

"It's my understanding the company fired the voter," Hayes said. "Obviously, that ballot will determine whether the store is unionized."

A Starbucks media representative did not immediately have details on the person who cast the challenged ballot.

In the first election for workers at that store, Starbucks Workers United prevailed, 8-7. But Starbucks argued that several other ballots were improperly excluded from the count and could possibly change the election's outcome. The case was transferred to the NLRB's regional director in Atlanta, who ordered additional ballots to be counted.

The vote then stood at 10-10, with one challenged ballot. After Starbucks filed more objections, the NLRB regional director in Atlanta then ordered a new election, with the ballots counted on Friday.

Matt Glynn

