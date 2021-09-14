Starbucks seeks vote on union at all 20 Buffalo stores

The high rate of turnover in the fast-food industry makes it difficult for organizers to successfully form unions – especially in the face of protracted legal battles, according to Cathy Creighton, a former labor attorney and the current director of Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations in Buffalo.

"Data shows the longer the campaign goes on, the more unlikely employees are to vote for a union. Every employer in America knows this, so they create issues that can go to a hearing," she said.

Standalone shop votes are standard among companies with multiple locations, Creighton said, so Starbucks' request for a marketwide vote would not likely be granted.

Starbucks made a similar move in 2004 when the Industrial Workers of the World tried to organize workers at a Manhattan location. Starbucks asked the NLRB to expand the vote to 50 stores in the area.

The courts sided with workers to approve the one-shop vote, but the union vote never took place. Workers said the lack of a vote was because litigation was expected to drag on for years, Starbucks said it was because there was not enough interest among workers to form a union.

Starbucks Workers United called the move a common stalling tactic.