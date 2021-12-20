Starbucks pledges good-faith bargaining after union vote

A Starbucks executive pledged the company will bargain in good faith during contract negotiations with a union that won an election at an Elmwood Avenue store this month.

Rossann Williams, Starbucks' North American president, said the Seattle-based company respects the legal process and will "bargain in good faith" with Starbucks Workers United.

"Our hope is that union representatives also come to the table with mutual good faith, respect and positive intent," Williams wrote in a Monday letter to all employees.

Williams reiterated Starbucks' view on unionizing the workforce: "From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we do not want a union between us as partners, and that conviction has not changed."

It became the first company-owned Starbucks store in the United States to approve union representation.

Matt Glynn

