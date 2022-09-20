Starbucks keeps firing union organizers, but the fired workers are undeterred

Sam Amato worked at Starbucks for 13 years without incident, but was fired shortly after organizing his store in Tonawanda.

Allegra Anastasi had been with the company eight years and was let go after helping organize her store at Delaware and Chippewa.

Victoria Conklin had five years tenure and helped organize her store on East Robinson Road in Amherst before being fired.

There have been dozens of firings across Starbucks stores since workers began organizing last year, including 13 across the Buffalo Niagara region, by the Workers United union's count.

Workers say it's a deliberate attempt to scare employees away from union efforts. Starbucks denies that, saying the fired workers violated company policies.

But one thing is clear: if it's meant to discourage union activity, it's not working. The fired workers are just as involved with the union as ever, even after some have moved on to new jobs.

Fired workers regularly attend strikes, picket at stores and attend outreach to engage with the community, such as an informational picket it held at a recent Buffalo Bills football game. They also do behind-the-scenes work.

"I will absolutely remain active in the union and be on my store's bargaining committee," said Amato.

Now, the National Labor Relations Board is siding with fired workers and ordering injunctions to get employees back to work. It does not include six workers who lost their jobs after the corresponding complaint was filed.

In legal documents supporting the injunction for Buffalo-area workers, the National Labor Relations Board says Starbucks "reacted swiftly and mercilessly to halt their efforts, unleashing an avalanche of unlawful tactics that implicate nearly every section of the National Labor Relations Act" ranging from manipulation to threats and interrogation.

If the NLRB did not intervene in Buffalo, it said, Starbucks would "achieve its goal of irreparably harming the union campaign and sending a clear chilling message to its employees nationwide."

Allegations that workers were fired without merit are "false," according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

"Starbucks has maintained from the beginning that our partners' interest in a union doesn't exempt them from the standards we've always held," said Jake Kern, a Starbucks spokesperson. "They're required to comply with our standard policies and procedures, and those are very clearly outlined for partners."

Workers also get a written warning before they're fired, Kern said.

"We're going to continue to enforce policies consistently and fairly, respecting that partners have a legal right to organize and to vote for the union," Kern said.

But workers said discipline, store closings and firings increased when the union began to win votes.

"That is to say that just because you fight and win your vote does not mean that the company stops their retaliatory actions. In fact, at Elmwood we've seen more retaliation since winning our vote than we did leading up to that vote," Michelle Eisen, a Starbucks workers and union organizer, as she spoke before Congress Wednesday in support of the Protecting the Right to Organize Act.

Primary organizer Jaz Brisack said she resigned Tuesday when the company wouldn't accommodate her availability. Brisack had sought to only work one day a week, while Starbucks wanted her to be available to work more. Brisack also worked for Workers United and was integral to organizing the first Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue.

Starbucks said Brisack had been working about 20 hours a week until May, when she asked to drop to 6.5 hours weekly. Starbucks said that request wasn't approved because it didn't meet the understaffed store's needs.

"Jaz was a victim of a tactic that the company has been using all along, which is to target unionized stores or stores that have the strongest union supporters," Eisen said.

Starbucks Workers United said Starbucks is now making nit-picky disciplinary decisions.

"What Starbucks has been trying to do with the firings is pick things that seem like a reasonable thing to be fired for, but in reality, they're twisted or are things that wouldn't necessarily result in a firing," said Casey Moore, a spokesperson for Starbucks Workers United.

For example, both Conklin and Anastasi were fired for being a couple of minutes late for their shifts, but occasional lateness had never been disciplined until union efforts began.

"This policy was never strictly enforced before the union campaign," Moore said.

As for Amato, he was fired for closing the store's dining room when the drive-thru and mobile traffic overwhelmed his understaffed store – something workers have authority to do with permission. But he wasn't the one who made the decision to close the dining room, and wasn't the shift supervisor on duty, he said.

Seven other Buffalo-area workers were let go for offenses ranging from asking for more hours or fewer hours to being late or filling out their pre-work Covid questionnaire wrong.

There is nothing run of the mill about the firings, said Cathy Creighton, director of Cornell University's School of Industrial Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab.

"Starbucks' termination of employees is unusual and shows an acceleration of its anti-union strategy," she said. Adding later, "Starbucks’ tactics have been so brazen that the NLRB has stepped up its actions by seeking injunctions."

The terminations affect more than the workers who are fired, union officials said. They send a message to other workers that their own jobs may be in danger if they join organizing efforts. It weakens the union by removing activists and has a chilling effect on other workers in an industry that is already hard to unionize because of high turnover.

The situation is playing out nationally, as well, with more than 85 workers alleging they have been fired because of their union activity.

However, the NLRB does not have the power to penalize Starbucks if it finds the company is firing workers unjustly. That means Starbucks can throw workers out of their jobs, engage them in costly legal battles and then, at worst, be forced to hire them back.

"While the NLRB’s enforcement efforts are not robust, the current NLRB is taking dramatic action against Starbucks," Creighton said.