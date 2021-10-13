Starbucks has closed two stores that tried to unionize – and says it's a coincidence

Starbucks said workers had expressed a need for better training during listening sessions. The company stressed that the workers at those stores still have their jobs and have been offered hours at other stores.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Starbucks Workers United said it believes the company's actions are meant to disrupt union organizing, scatter pro-union workers and dilute their efforts – all common union-busting tactics.

Workers said enduring facility and training problems were not addressed until the locations attempted to form a union, and that the company hasn't shut down locations across the country that have requested help with similar issues.

"Starbucks split up an entire store that they knew had a strong union majority and prevented them from working together," said Casey Moore, a Starbucks Workers United worker at the Williamsville store.

Starbucks seeks vote on union at all 20 Buffalo stores That move, if granted, would likely delay the voting process and make it more difficult for organizers to win a majority in favor of a union, said the organizing workers and a labor expert.

Workers have said they feel daunted by the strong and sudden presence of Starbucks executives, and that closing down the store seemed to be a clear attempt at intimidation.

"A lot of our pro-union partners are not very open or vocal for fear of retaliation, so the likelihood of them carrying this message to other stores with managers that are not familiar with us is a lot less likely," said Michelle Eisen, who works at the Elmwood store.