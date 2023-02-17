Starbucks filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board against the Starbucks Workers United union, saying it has failed to bargain in good faith at its stores on Transit Road in East Amherst and on Transit Road in Depew.

The complaints echo ones made in the fall, when Starbucks objected to union members joining negotiations via Zoom.

Starbucks keeps firing union organizers, but the fired workers are undeterred Workers say it's a deliberate attempt to scare employees away from union efforts. Starbucks denies that, saying the fired workers had violated company policies.

"The most recent charges filed are in response to the outright refusal of Workers United to confirm proposed bargaining session dates and locations unless Starbucks agrees to hybrid bargaining," said Andrew Trull, a Starbucks spokesperson.

Meetings between the parties had regularly taken place with some workers attending remotely. Starbucks later said it no longer wanted hybrid meetings and walked out of negotiations at its next meetings with the Elmwood Avenue and Genesee Street stores when members joined remotely.

In December, the NLRB decided that Starbucks had illegally refused union contract talks with workers at 21 different stores in Washington and Oregon.

Regional NLRB directors have issued dozens of complaints accusing Seattle-based Starbucks of illegal tactics, including anti-union threats and firings. The company has denied wrongdoing.