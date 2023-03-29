Buffalo, where the movement to organize Starbucks stores began, was front and center on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testified at a Senate hearing about the company's labor practices.

The Buffalo connection came up frequently, from the first elections taking place here, to a National Labor Relations Board ruling against the company, to the lack of a first labor contract at a Starbucks store.

"Workers in Buffalo are the spark that's lit the fire of organizing its locations across the country," said Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts.

Schultz spoke at a hearing that focused on Starbucks' treatment of its workers, held by a committee chaired by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. Sanders accused Starbucks of engaging in union busting. Schultz, who is Starbucks' largest individual shareholder, denied those claims.

Here are three takeaways from the hearing:

• Sanders pressed Schultz on why Starbucks has not reached a contract agreement with employees at any of the stores where workers voted to unionize. The NLRB counted the ballots of those first elections in December 2021.

Sanders accused Starbucks of stalling.

"They understand that if workers do not see success in gaining a contract, they are going to get discouraged and give up the fight," he said.

Schultz insisted Starbucks is ready to bargain, but only face to face, without anyone participating via Zoom.

"We have said we do not want these meetings to be anything but face to face, so we know who's in the room," Schultz said. "We don't know, if there's a Zoom meeting, who is taping the meeting, who's in the background, and who is looking in on the meeting and whether or not they are part of the company, or part of the union or whatever."

The NLRB's general counsel has accused Starbucks of violating federal labor law by refusing to bargain if some employees participate through videoconference.

Schultz also claimed the union's stance on negotiating contracts on a store-by-store basis, instead of in clusters, "created significant complications and obstacles in the collective bargaining process." Workers at nearly 300 stores have voted to unionize.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said more than 450 days had passed since the first elections were concluded: "The delay is truly unacceptable."

• Without mentioning her by name, Schultz criticized the actions of Jaz Brisack, a former Starbucks employee in Buffalo who has helped lead the union movement.

Brisack was working for the Workers United union when she was hired to work in a Starbucks store.

"We later found out that this individual, which was hired in 2020, was paid for and under the employment of the union that was basically trying to organize Starbucks," Schultz said. "We later found out there was more than one person. And so you might want to ask yourself, 'Where is the fairness, the objectivity and the integrity of what we’re talking about here today?' "

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, revisited the topic later in the hearing, asking Schultz: “Any comments upon this person getting paid by the union when she came to your store in an attempt to organize it?”

Schultz replied: “Well, if that’s not a nefarious act, I don’t know what is."

Contacted by The Buffalo News, Brisack said: "I would try to organize any job I ever had, and I didn't create the conditions that made organizing happen. Starbucks did, and they did it nationwide, which is why there are over 7,000 unionized partners across the country.

"As for calling organizers 'nefarious,' Howard Schultz should focus on the actions of his company, which the National Labor Relations Board has already found to be illegal in many cases, including in Buffalo, where an administrative law judge recently found that Starbucks' unlawful actions were "egregious and widespread."

• Senators critical of Starbucks repeatedly clashed with Schultz over the company's treatment of workers trying to organize.

Sanders said the company was doing "everything possible, legal and illegal, to deny these workers their constitutional right to form a union. The fundamental issue we are confronting today is whether we have a system that applies to all or whether billionaires and large corporations can break the law with impunity."

Earlier this month, an administrative law judge ordered Starbucks to rehire seven workers in the Buffalo area it had fired, as part of a broader ruling against the company. The NLRB judge found the company had committed hundreds of labor law violations.

Schultz denied that Starbucks had broken the law or interfered with organizing efforts: "We respect the right of every person who wears the green apron if they want to join a union. But we also have the right to communicate to the 99%, 350,000 people, who want a direct relationship with the company."