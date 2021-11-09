Starbucks aims to delay union vote as organizers target more stores

Starbucks is pushing back against efforts to unionize three Buffalo-area stores, by asking the National Labor Relations Board to put the election process on hold.

Meanwhile, Starbucks Workers United, which is seeking to organize workers at three stores, is preparing to announce its campaign has "expanded to even more stores."

Ballots are scheduled to be mailed Wednesday to begin voting in an election covering workers at Starbucks stores on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga and Camp Road in Hamburg. If the union is successful, they would be the first corporate-owned Starbucks stores in the country to unionize.

In a motion filed with the NLRB on Monday, Starbucks claims the agency's acting regional director erred in determining that separate elections should be held at each of the three stores, instead of a single election covering all three stores. The company has appealed the decision and wants the NLRB in Washington, D.C., to have time to review the appeal before voting begins.

Workers United has a news conference planned for Tuesday afternoon to outline its next steps.