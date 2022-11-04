STAMP hits paydirt amid state's semiconductor push

After years of trying, New York state's growing presence in the semiconductor industry is about to pay off for Genesee County.

Just weeks after Micron Technology announced a blockbuster $100 billion investment in a chip-making plant outside Syracuse, Edwards Vacuum on Wednesday disclosed plans for a $319 million plant supporting the semiconductor industry. When fully developed, the plant is expected to employ 600 people, drawing workers from Buffalo and Rochester.

The project is the type of breakthrough long sought by promoters of the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, in the Town of Alabama.

The hope is that Edwards' plant will act as a magnet for other projects tied to the semiconductor industry.

"Just as Micron told folks upstate New York is good, Edwards Vacuum will say STAMP is a good place to come," Sen. Charles Schumer said. "We’re going to get many more inquiries. We have hundreds of acres that are still available and ready to go."

For most of the past decade, Genesee County officials were trying to lure the first company to the rural commercial park. A deal to lure a solar panel manufacturer in the mid-2010s fell through.

It wasn't until early last year that STAMP landed its first-ever tenant, Plug Power, which is building a "green hydrogen" plant that will employ about 70 people at the site.

But the mostly undeveloped 1,250-acre business park has been trying to land a big-ticket chip industry project, like the $17 billion plant that Samsung chose to build in Texas instead.

The Edwards plant isn't of that magnitude, but it will give STAMP a foothold in the semiconductor industry.

Economic development specialists say the park is well positioned to support chip plants in the vicinity and could attract other tenants that are links in the semiconductor supply chain. Micron is building its massive plant just a few hours down the Thruway.

"That I-90 corridor is now looked at as a premier place for new semiconductor and related industry," said John Boyd, a site selection specialist and a partner in Florida-based Boyd Co.

Along with Micron's planned project, upstate New York state is home to operations such as Wolfspeed near Utica, ON Semiconductor in Dutchess County and Global Foundries near Saratoga Springs. To the west, Intel is investing $20 billion in two semiconductor plants in Columbus, Ohio.

“Companies like Edwards say, 'Wow, STAMP is perfectly situated proximate to all these companies that are customers of ours," said Steve Hyde, president and CEO of the Genesee County Economic Development Center.

The Edwards plant demonstrates how there are big projects to be had – both in jobs and investment – with companies connected to the semiconductor industry, even if they don't produce chips. Edwards makes dry pumps that maintain a clean setting in plants that produce chips.

When news broke that Micron had chosen the Syracuse area for its project, STAMP was said to be a contender for 20 projects. One of them turned out to be Edwards, which is based in the United Kingdom and has 8,000 employees worldwide.

Edwards' selection of STAMP could spur other companies to follow suit, Boyd said.

“Companies don’t like to be pioneers," he said. "So the idea that that site now has this endorsement, that’s very significant."

STAMP's promoters had to persuade Edwards the site had the assets the company needed to make its project viable. And Edwards stands to benefit from lucrative financial incentives for the plant. But other factors also worked in STAMP's favor:

• Micron's planned investment - which calls for creating 9,000 direct jobs - has drawn renewed industry attention to upstate New York for chip production.

• The recently signed federal CHIPS and Science Act, championed by Schumer, is aimed at pumping up domestic production of semiconductors.

"It's really manifested and really kickstarted companies starting to invest in bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the States," Hyde said. Supply chain disruptions during by the pandemic exposed weaknesses in the availability of chips made in Asia.

And the state has approved its own "Green CHIPs" legislation.

• There's been a push within the semiconductor industry to spread production around the country, instead of just places like Texas and Arizona.

Tom Kucharski, president and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara, said STAMP's pitch to Edwards included its ample land, access to water and power, nearby colleges and universities, workforce training, and labor from the Buffalo and Rochester markets.

With those factors lined up, "that really strengthens our sales proposition in the future," Kucharski said. "Companies will tend to go places they know they can recruit the type of talent they’re looking for and be supportive of those efforts."

STAMP is in the town of Alabama, a rural community north of Batavia and about four miles from a Thruway exit. Critics have questioned whether the site was too remote to land the big projects it was pursuing.

Kucharski believes those criticisms are misplaced.

"People say, 'Where is the STAMP site?'" he said. "It's 20 minutes from East Amherst. It's half an hour from Rochester. It's right off the Thruway."

And semiconductor industry plants don't want to build in sites exposed to the vibration caused by highway traffic, given the sensitive nature of their production, he said.

Kucharski said Edwards' plant is expected to draw workers from both Buffalo and Rochester, a "convergence" he thinks business recruiters can apply to other projects.

"A lot of our assets, institutions, programs and companies are much more complementary than they are competitive," he said. "If you can somehow link us together and then start to build around it, you really have something that’s unique in North America."

Construction of Edwards' plant is expected to get under way in spring 2023. Meanwhile, talks continue with other prospects for STAMP.

"We have other expressions of interest that are part of the production, development and distribution process in this industry," Kucharski said.

Boyd said he believes it is "not unrealistic to expect more, similar announcements in the months ahead, perhaps not on this scale, with respect to the size of it.

“They always say economic development is fishing where the fish are," he said. "This is an especially timely industry for upstate New York.”