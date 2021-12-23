Stadium study also pictures KeyBank Center upgrades

The Sabres rank last in average home attendance this season among the NHL's 32 teams, at 8,492 fans per game. In the 2019-20 season, in which the Sabres had 35 home dates before the league was shut down because of the pandemic, the team's average attendance was 17,167.

The team this year is 10-15-5, and last made the playoffs in the 2010-11 season.

The Sabres' lease at KeyBank Center is scheduled to expire in 2025.

Raccuia said PSE remains "pretty focused" on a new Bills stadium.

"The stadium project has been updated since 2019," he said. "Clearly, we hired Legends since then. We’ve re-engaged with different consultants.

"We have not done any of that yet on the arena side.”

But Raccuia said it made sense to take both facilities into account in the same study.

"We have a lot of overlap in terms of season ticket holders, fans, sponsors, the community, so if we’re talking about what fans are looking for, what we’re looking for, how we’re moving into the future, we wanted to look at it in totality," he said.