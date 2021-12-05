Stabilization work begins on Michigan Street Baptist Church

Construction work has begun to stabilize the roof and foundation of the Michigan Street Baptist Church, as community leaders, local officials and the state undertake a $1.3 million effort to preserve the historic pre-Civil War structure and allow for more visitors to what was once the last stop on the Underground Railroad for the formerly enslaved seeking escape to Canada.

The work is being undertaken by the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition, a nonprofit group created in 2001 that owns the church at 511 Michigan Ave., and that seeks to protect and promote its heritage. Located within the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, the church was built by African Americans in 1845 and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1974.

“By preserving the knowledge of our past, we garner the true possibilities of our future," said Rachel Henderson, vice chair of the Freedom Station Coalition, and daughter of Bishop William Henderson, who led the fight to save the church from demolition and gain recognition for its history before his death in January at age 85. "As we continue to learn more about the history of our ancestors, we build a much brighter and exponentially more progressive world."

