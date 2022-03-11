 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Bonaventure's new president sees ways to grow
St. Bonaventure's new president sees ways to grow

St Bonaventure President Jeff Gingerich

New St. Bonaventure University President Jeff Gingerich was introduced to the campus on Wednesday, March 10, 2022. 

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Jeff Gingerich, the new president of St. Bonaventure University, knows that population trends are working against the Olean college – and all the others across Western New York.

Fewer young people means fewer potential students. And that means universities like St. Bonaventure have to adapt.

Gingerich, who will take over in June, thinks St. Bonaventure's ongoing efforts to bolster its graduate school is a big step in the right direction.

Q: St. Bonaventure has been increasing enrollment by adding graduate programs. Why is that important?

A: Right now in higher education, a lot of us are relying only on the traditional liberal arts core, but there are going to be challenges for those that haven’t really started to transform and diversity the number of offerings they give to students.

Part of that is driven by demographics. We know there aren’t going to be as many 18-year-olds around in a couple of years.

Q: Is St. Bonaventure doing enough?

A: St. Bonaventure has done a better job than most in building out new programs in the last few years, and we will continue to look at adding graduate programs.

Graduate programs that build on the strengths of our undergraduate programs are the best ones for us, and we are also thinking about other areas like journalism and communications. We have a strong communications school, but we obviously need to look at what that means in a world in which that field is really changing.

Q: What are some other goals you have for St. Bonaventure?

A: As we all hopefully get back to the real world, we'll be trying to figure out how much the pandemic really hurt enrollment and retention.

One of the most important things is offering the programs that students want.

Q: What else do you have to do to attract more students to St. Bonaventure?

A: St. Bonaventure has a great brand and that's an important way for students to know about us. But we also need to be ready to attract students from a larger geographic area, and we need to have programs that will do that. 

