St. Bonaventure's new president sees ways to grow

Graduate programs that build on the strengths of our undergraduate programs are the best ones for us, and we are also thinking about other areas like journalism and communications. We have a strong communications school, but we obviously need to look at what that means in a world in which that field is really changing.

Q: What are some other goals you have for St. Bonaventure?

A: As we all hopefully get back to the real world, we'll be trying to figure out how much the pandemic really hurt enrollment and retention.

One of the most important things is offering the programs that students want.

Q: What else do you have to do to attract more students to St. Bonaventure?

A: St. Bonaventure has a great brand and that's an important way for students to know about us. But we also need to be ready to attract students from a larger geographic area, and we need to have programs that will do that.

