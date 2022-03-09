St. Bonaventure's new president pledges to stay on course set by Dennis DePerro

OLEAN – St. Bonaventure University’s next president got an appreciative laugh Wednesday when he described the school’s alumni as “a little bit crazy about St. Bonaventure.”
Jeff Gingerich, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at the University of Scranton, pledged to continue the work of his predecessor, the late Dennis DePerro, to adapt St. Bonaventure to “the needs of our students and the world around us” while preserving the school’s Catholic and Franciscan traditions.
Gingerich said DePerro, who died in March 2021 of Covid-19 at age 62, had made great strides in adding new programs, including more online and graduate programs, to increase enrollment and serve a wider pool of students.
His goals include “expanding the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” being a “student-centric” leader who spends more time at campus gatherings and sporting events than in his office and modeling the Franciscan values of service to others.
“I love that the university has already built a strategic plan that values the liberal arts as a big part of what we do, and that will continue to be the core of what we do,” Gingerich said.
“I look forward to building on that core to expand programs, to grow our offerings in the health sciences, add new graduate programs and adopt new [methods] and approaches to learning.”
Gingerich was unanimously selected as the university’s next president after a nine-month search by a committee of trustees, faculty, students and community members who reviewed hundreds of resumes and interviewed 20 candidates, said John Sheehan, chair of the university’s board of trustees.
Gingerich will take over from acting president Joseph Zimmer on June 20.
During his introduction before about 100 people on the university's campus Wednesday, Gingerich said his Mennonite background, community service and experience in Catholic higher education gave him a great appreciation for the Franciscan values at St. Bonaventure, the nation’s oldest Franciscan college.
He spent six years working with a church-based volunteer group in New Orleans between college at Eastern Mennonite College and graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania, where he got his master’s degree and Ph.D. He went on to teach sociology at and serve as an administrator at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pa., and at Scranton.
“I’ve been in Catholic higher education for 17 years, and the reason I love it is, we are not just giving students a degree and teaching them academics,” he said.
“We are thinking about the whole person, and part of that whole person is their faith and their spiritual development, getting them off campus and immersed in their community, whether for service work or spiritual retreats, so we know that when they graduate, they’re not just, say, a good sociology major, but a good person.”
He said he and his wife, Betsy, plan to spend their first few months at St. Bonaventure reaching out to the surrounding communities of Olean and Allegany, including volunteering on local boards, and getting to know students, faculty and alumni – many of whom have reached out to him since hearing the news of his selection Tuesday.
“I’ve been flooded with emails and phone calls from people who I don’t even know how they got my number, but St. Bonaventure alumni reaching out to wish me well,” he said.
John Sheehan, chair of St. Bonaventure’s board of trustees, shared a story that he said showed him and others on the university’s search committee that “Jeff Gingerich belongs at St. Bonaventure.”
Sheehan said one of Gingerich’s references at Scranton, a Catholic Jesuit school with an urban campus, recalled “a particularly cold, winter day when Jeff stood on the sidewalk and handed out 25 dozen donuts to students, to get to know them and give them a little something” as they walked by.