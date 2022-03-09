St. Bonaventure's new president pledges to stay on course set by Dennis DePerro

“We are thinking about the whole person, and part of that whole person is their faith and their spiritual development, getting them off campus and immersed in their community, whether for service work or spiritual retreats, so we know that when they graduate, they’re not just, say, a good sociology major, but a good person.”

He said he and his wife, Betsy, plan to spend their first few months at St. Bonaventure reaching out to the surrounding communities of Olean and Allegany, including volunteering on local boards, and getting to know students, faculty and alumni – many of whom have reached out to him since hearing the news of his selection Tuesday.

“I’ve been flooded with emails and phone calls from people who I don’t even know how they got my number, but St. Bonaventure alumni reaching out to wish me well,” he said.

John Sheehan, chair of St. Bonaventure’s board of trustees, shared a story that he said showed him and others on the university’s search committee that “Jeff Gingerich belongs at St. Bonaventure.”