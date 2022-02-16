St. Bonaventure pursues $25M campus renovation and expansion project

Plans call for the use of similar building materials and architectural styles to what already exists on campus, but with some modern touches.

"The overall appearance of the building will be meant to stand out as one of the nicer buildings on campus and to significantly enhance the surrounding area," the school wrote in its application to the Cattaraugus County Capital Resources Corp.

St. Bonaventure also plans to upgrade the 12 residence halls that comprise its University Townhomes Phases I, II and III with new roofs, new HVAC equipment, and kitchen, bathroom and furniture upgrades.

In all, the residential component of the project would total $8 million to $12 million of the cost.

Another $8 million would be spent to renovate Plassman Hall, which still houses "a majority" of classes but is one of the oldest buildings on campus. Improvements will also include a new HVAC system for the entire building, plus new windows, furniture, faculty offices, and more modern classrooms with new technology.

"The whole building will receive a much-needed face-lift," the school wrote.