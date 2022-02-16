 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Bonaventure pursues $25M campus renovation and expansion project
St. Bonaventure pursues $25M campus renovation and expansion project

St. Bonaventure-new dorm rendering

A rendering of a proposed new graduate student dorm at St. Bonaventure University.

 Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency

St. Bonaventure University plans to spend more than $25 million to renovate academic buildings, a health and counseling center and its undergraduate dorms while building a new 80-bed residence hall for graduate students.

The multiyear construction project – which involves academic and residential buildings as well as infrastructure improvements – represents one of the largest capital investments by the Southern Tier Franciscan liberal arts college. It's designed to help the school both attract and retain students, while taking advantage of low-rate debt.

The school is hoping to fund the three phases of work through tax-exempt financing bonds that would be issued through an affiliate of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, which would save St. Bonaventure hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes and interest costs. M&T Bank Corp. will underwrite the bonds.

Portions of the work involve upgrades to older facilities or modernization of the 327-acre Olean campus, while the rest consists of deferred maintenance.

The only new construction would consist of a 31,800-square-foot dorm to be built on the eastern side of the campus. The two-story building would house 80 graduate students who are looking for nontraditional campus housing, with suite-style apartments containing four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a kitchen, living space, and a washer and dryer.

Plans call for the use of similar building materials and architectural styles to what already exists on campus, but with some modern touches.

"The overall appearance of the building will be meant to stand out as one of the nicer buildings on campus and to significantly enhance the surrounding area," the school wrote in its application to the Cattaraugus County Capital Resources Corp.

St. Bonaventure also plans to upgrade the 12 residence halls that comprise its University Townhomes Phases I, II and III with new roofs, new HVAC equipment, and kitchen, bathroom and furniture upgrades.

In all, the residential component of the project would total $8 million to $12 million of the cost.

Another $8 million would be spent to renovate Plassman Hall, which still houses "a majority" of classes but is one of the oldest buildings on campus. Improvements will also include a new HVAC system for the entire building, plus new windows, furniture, faculty offices, and more modern classrooms with new technology.

"The whole building will receive a much-needed face-lift," the school wrote.

And the university would renovate some existing space to create a new $2.5 million Health and Wellness Center.

Finally, a series of roof replacements to academic, support and residential buildings, as well as upgrades to the campus electrical distribution system, would add another $1.5 million and $2 million to the cost, respectively. The existing electrical grid is over 60 years old, and officials want to create a "primary loop" to bolster "reliability and serviceability."

In all, the project affects 1.29 million square feet of space.

Corey Wiktor, executive director of the CCIDA, said the agency hopes to approve the project in March or April, as the school would like to start construction in May, "literally right after graduation." Officials are targeting initial occupancy of the first buildings by January 2024 and full completion by September 2025.

