St. Bonaventure picks its next president

Jeff Gingerich had never been to the St. Bonaventure University campus until he had an interview there.
Now he's becoming the Olean university's next president.
Gingerich, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at the University of Scranton, will take over as St. Bonaventure's president June 20, the university announced Tuesday.
Gingerich, 53, has served at Scranton, a Catholic and Jesuit institution, since 2018. Prior to that he was provost and vice president for academic affairs at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pa. He previously taught sociology at Cabrini and at Bluffton University in Ohio.
Gingerich will be St. Bonaventure’s 22nd president, replacing the university’s 21st president, Dennis DePerro, who died of Covid-19 in March 2021 at age 62. Gingerich will take over from Joseph Zimmer, who served as acting president in the interim.
In an unlikely parallel, Gingerich served as acting president for Scranton for four months after the death of its president, the Rev. Scott Pilarz, who died of ALS at age 61 just a few days after St. Bonaventure lost DePerro.
“The similarities there are really profound,” Gingerich said. “Our president was also really loved on campus the way Dennis was, and as with St. Bonaventure, it happened in the middle of the pandemic, so we were unable to be together in the way you would like to be in the wake of a loss like that.”
While Gingerich had never visited St. Bonaventure before the interview process, he said he was well-acquainted with its academic reputation and Franciscan tradition. St. Bonaventure, founded in 1858, is the nation's oldest Franciscan university teaching the values of St. Francis, including compassion and service to the poor.
“I’m really excited about joining the Franciscan mission, because the values that St. Bonaventure holds are really important to me,” Gingerich said. “And I also am excited to continue focusing on enrollment and building programs that students need.”
“That is something that Dennis did very well, and the university has done a great job with,” he added. “So I know we will be working to build accessible programs and the strongest, most diverse pool of students we can get.”
St. Bonaventure trustees who led the search for a new president said Gingerich’s understanding of the university's recent history and his Franciscan outlook are among many things that led them to his selection.
Gingerich earned a bachelor's degree in social work from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisburg, Va., in 1990, then spent six years as a voluntary service worker in New Orleans, coordinating conflict resolution at the Twomey Center for Peace through Justice at Loyola University.
He went on to earn his master's and his doctorate in sociology from the University of Pennsylvania before teaching at Bluffton and then Cabrini.
At both, Gingerich was responsible for leading the development of strategic plans and worked with faculty to develop new undergraduate and graduate programs, said Tom Missel, St. Bonaventure's chief communications officer.
At Cabrini, Gingerich established the Nerney Leadership Institute, the Slattery Center for Humanities and four mission-focused academic centers. He also taught an “Inside-Out” course that included Cabrini students and incarcerated students. At Scranton, he championed a partnership with a regional state correctional facility that allows incarcerated people to earn an associate degree through courses taught on-site by Scranton faculty.
During his four-year tenure as Scranton's provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, he renewed its focus on securing federal support for research and programs. In the last two years, Scranton received more than $2 million in grants, including funding from NASA, the National Science Foundation and the National Institute for the Humanities.
The St. Bonaventure board of trustees chose Gingerich unanimously after a nine-month search led by a committee of trustees, administrators, faculty, staff and students. More than 60 members of the campus community participated in on-campus interviews of the finalists, Missel said.
After Tuesday's announcement, St. Bonaventure's Student Government Association president, Meghan Hall, a member of the search committee, posted on the SGA Instagram account.
"I deeply believe in Dr. Gingerich's commitment to SBU and I look forward to seeing his leadership, especially with students," she wrote. "Having interviewed with him a few times, I can honestly say Dr. Gingerich is a strong fit for the university. I am thrilled the search has come to such a satisfying resolution."