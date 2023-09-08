A businessman from India who wants to construct a new plastics production plant in the Town of Lockport has revised his controversial proposal, dropping plans to produce or use PVC pipes or any products made with PVC but he still intends to manufacture single-use food packaging and plastic utensils.

SRI CV Plastics is still seeking more than $300,000 in tax breaks from the Lockport Industrial Development Agency, despite strong opposition from environmentalists and local residents who turned out in force at a public hearing over the summer.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

In a letter to Lockport IDA Executive Director Thomas Sy, the company's owner and president said SRI CV would be using "polypropylene, polyethylene and/or polystyrene plastic pellets and suitable classes of clean shredded waste plastic to produce food containers, plastic utensils and comparable plastic products."

"These amendments to our Application for Financial Assistance are intended to remove all references to the manufacture of PVC pipe and any other products containing polyvinyl chloride at our Lockport facility," said Varun Kumar Velumani, who also owns VEVA Holdings Private Ltd. of India.

That's a switch from the original application, when the company said it would produce all sizes of PVC plastic pipes, along with the disposable containers.

"This is a major change but not an improvement, as the last thing we need is more plastic packaging and utensils," said Judith Enck, president of Beyond Plastics, an environmental group based at Bennington College’s Center for the Advancement of Public Action in Vermont. "Using the other types of plastic to make single-use packaging and utensils is not good for the environment."

SRI CV wants to spent $2.43 million to set up its first U.S. production facility, using a two-acre parcel of vacant industrial land that it would also buy from the Lockport IDA for $60,000. Plans call for constructing a 13,870-square-foot manufacturing plant at 1000 IDA Park Drive, initially focusing on select sizes of disposable food containers, but it would later double that facility in a second phase.

Within two years, the company says, it expects to be producing "a full line" of products, and anticipates creating 20 jobs in three years.

The plant would include 8,500 square feet for manufacturing, 2,000 square feet each for warehouse and research, and 1,000 square feet for office space. Plans called for completion by September 2024.

The company is asking the IDA for $227,816 in property tax breaks over 15 years, $59,040 in sales tax breaks and $25,000 in mortgage-recording tax breaks, and has also indicated that it would seek another $300,000 in state incentives. Without the assistance, the company said in its original application, it would not undertake the project and instead “will seek the assistance it needs from a municipality elsewhere in the United States.”

“Location of the project in the Town of Lockport or the State of New York is not critical to its success,” the company wrote.

But the project has met with unusually heavy resistance, as critics denounced the environmental impacts, and warned of potential for fires. And a local college professor discovered that part of the documentation that the company had submitted – a research abstract about an alleged lower environmental impact of PVC pipes – was likely produced by artificial intelligence, while the academic paper from University of California that it cited did not exist.

"Their new letter does not address their submittal to a public body an AI-generated summary of a nonexistent journal article," Enck added. "The two-page letter does not inspire confidence."

North Tonawanda attorney Terry C. Burton, who represents Velumani and SRI CV, acknowledged in an email that "a computer-generated redaction of a nonexistent research study had been provided to the Lockport IDA" in error, and was no longer part of the company's submission to the agency. He also said they "expressed our deep regret" to the IDA and "assured the Lockport IDA that there was no intention to deceive or mislead."

He said he had conducted his own internal investigation after it was brought to his attention over the summer, and learned that SRI CV employees in India had "used ChatGPT as an English translation tool to provide information about the plastics manufacturing industry."

He claimed that "the accuracy of this plastics industry information was verified" later. But he wrote that the problem occurred because "ChatGPT was used as an internet search engine rather than a translation tool" and "was used to search for relevant published research."

"SRI CV Plastics did not understand that ChatGPT has the propensity to make up fictitious research sources when it can't find actual research information on the internet," Burton said. "When I explained to Mr. Velumani that ChatGPT cannot be used to produce reliable research, he was upset and embarrassed."

The Lockport IDA meets on Sept. 14, and will discuss the project but will not take a vote at the meeting, said Sy. Burton said he understands that the Lockport IDA would not sell the property to SRI CV if the tax breaks are rejected, and the company would consider moving elsewhere.

Velumani and VEVA are also partners in Siva Powers America, an Amherst-based startup company that is building an adjacent 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 1060 Enterprise Drive, where it will start assembling wind turbines from nacelles and blades produced in India before it starts making the blades themselves locally as well. Both SRI and Siva are temporarily based in an East Amherst office at 9260 Transit Road.