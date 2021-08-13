Springville animal feed company acquired by national competitor

A century-old Springville animal feed dealer that has been family owned since its founding in 1911 has been acquired by a subsidiary of a large California rival.

Gold Star Feed & Grain, a New York State-focused division of Tulare, Calif.-based J.D. Heiskell & Co., purchased the business and assets of Gramco Inc., a retail and wholesale distributor in southern Erie County that focuses on custom dairy feed.

The companies did not announce the deal, and Gramco's president and CEO, Robert Mattison, declined to reveal the full purchase price. However, Gold Star paid $4.5 million for Gramco's Springville facilities at 299 Waverly St., according to the deed filed in the Erie County Clerk's Office. Mattison said Gramco's remaining corporate entity will be wound down over the next year or so.

Mattison, who has worked for the company for 49 years, said he will stay on for a short while to help with the transition, but is otherwise ready to retire.

"I was just tired. It was time," he said. "I'm very happy with it, and very comfortable with it."

Mattison said he's been "shopping the company for a couple of years," but "just had to match the people up with the same goal."