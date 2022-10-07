Spotlight/wages: The rise of the minimum wage upstate

The minimum wage for upstate workers keeps rising, but it matters less and less each year.

While the upstate minimum wage has nearly doubled over the last nine years – and it's headed to $15 an hour – market forces have overtaken it.

In a tight labor market where employers regularly have to pay more than the minimum to attract workers, even its upcoming rise to $14.20 an hour for non-fast food workers will have a muted impact. For fast-food workers, the minimum wage hit $15 an hour at the end of last year, further adding to the competitive wage pressures employers face.

Since the pandemic, the number of workers earning the minimum wage has plummeted by nearly 60%, the state Division of the Budget reported. Slightly less than 6% of all upstate workers currently earn the minimum wage.

The minimum wage still is a big deal for young workers. Nearly 30% of workers ages 16-24 earn the minimum wage. And female workers (11.5%) are much more likely to earn the minimum than men (7.5%), the budget division report said.