Spotlight/wages: Slow growth for average wages in Buffalo Niagara

Research and development pack

Titiksha Singh of the research and development pack works at Viridi Parente in Buffalo.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The wage bubble that built up during the Covid-19 pandemic across the Buffalo Niagara region has fallen flat.

The earnings of Buffalo Niagara workers have settled back into a slow-growth mode – and the growth is getting slower by the month.

Across the Buffalo Niagara region, average weekly earnings at private sector firms grew by less than 1% from August 2021 to August 2022 – less than half of the rate of increase as recently as June.

While the weekly pay increases across the Buffalo Niagara region were far less than the nearly 5% increase nationally, they were in the middle of the pack among the major upstate New York metro areas. But average weekly pay here is about 11% below the national average.

