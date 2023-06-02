Wages keep rising across the Buffalo Niagara region, but they aren't coming close to keeping up with inflation.

After a 10% spike during the height of the pandemic in 2020, average annual wage growth has returned to more normal levels over the past two years, rising by 3.5% in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022.

That's the strongest wage growth, with the exception of 2020, that the region has seen in the last 15 years, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Sadly, though, inflation has eaten up all of those wage gains – and then some. While the average annual wage locally has increased by a little more than $4,000 over the past two years, it would have needed to rise by roughly $7,500 to keep pace with inflation.

In other words, the average wage, after adjusting for inflation, actually went down by about $3,500 over the past two years.

And that's a pretty hefty pay cut.