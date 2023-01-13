Spotlight/wages: A new plan for New York's minimum wage?

New York's minimum wage for upstate workers has been steadily rising – and a proposal from Gov. Kathy Hochul last week would continue its regular ascent.

Hochul, in her State of the State address, proposed indexing the minimum wage to inflation after it reaches the $15 an hour level the state has been targeting. After that, the proposal that would peg future increases to changes in the cost of living and take the politics out of the process of setting it.

"Low-wage workers have been hit hardest by high inflation," Hochul said. "That pushes families on the margins to the breaking point."

But the proposal left out key details. The plan would cap the potential increases, but the proposal didn't say what that would be. It also would include an unspecified "off-ramp" that would provide flexiblity "in the event of certain economic conditions."

The reality, however, is that market forces have overtaken the minimum wage and made it less of a factor for both employers and employees as the competition for workers has driven wages steadily higher.

Since the pandemic, the number of workers earning the minimum wage has plummeted by nearly 60%, the state Division of the Budget reported last year when it recommended the latest increase in the base wage. Slightly less than 6% of all upstate workers currently earn the minimum wage.

The minimum wage still is a big deal for young workers. Nearly 30% of workers ages 16-24 earn the minimum wage. And female workers (11.5%) are much more likely to earn the minimum than men (7.5%), the budget division report said.

That didn't stop business-oriented groups from voicing opposition to Hochul's plan.

"The state has been slow to add jobs since the 2020 lockdown, and that recovery has been continually hindered by bad policies from Albany," said Ken Girardin, a fellow at the business-friendly Empire Center. "There are more effective ways to achieve wage growth than making it a crime to pay high-schoolers $14 per hour to bag groceries.”