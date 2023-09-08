Living in the Buffalo Niagara region has its perks, and one of them is a shorter commute to work.

Workers here spend an average of just under 21 minutes commuting to work, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. That’s about five minutes shorter than the average trip to work nationwide.

That’s an extra 10 minutes for every work day that Buffalo Niagara residents don’t have to spend getting to and from their jobs. And those minutes add up: It saves local workers about 50 minutes a week, or about 43 hours a year, on average.

And commuting, after all, is a largely solitary affair. Despite rising gasoline prices and decades of encouragement to carpool or take public transportation, the vast majority of workers continue to drive themselves to work alone.

The census data showed that 73% of Buffalo Niagara workers drive alone on their commute, slightly more than the 68% of all U.S. workers who drive themselves to work. Just 6% of local workers carpool, which was less than the 8% who share rides nationally.