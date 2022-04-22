 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Spotlight on the economy: The worker shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
job fair

Employers and employment seekers converge at a job fair at the Walden Galleria last month.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The unemployment rate across Buffalo Niagara is down to 4.3%. Normally, that would be cause to celebrate.

But it isn't.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Unemployment is down because the local labor force – made up of people with jobs and those looking for one – is about 3% smaller than it was before the pandemic. That's a loss of 17,000 potential workers – and that's a big deal. It means local businesses have fewer options when they go to hire, and it means they have to compete even more intensely with other firms to land a new worker, driving up wages and benefits.

In today's market, workers really do have the upper hand. That is a sea change from most of the past decade, when workers were plentiful and businesses had most of the bargaining power. Last month, the number of unemployed people was at its lowest level for any March in at least 32 years.

0 Comments

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

When in your twenties is a good time to start saving for retirement?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News