Spotlight on the economy: Slow growth in average pay

The first year of the Covid-19 pandemic was notable for the spike in pay as frontline workers got hefty raises in return for staying on the job.

The second year of the pandemic was notable for a return to more normal wage increases.

Across the Buffalo Niagara region, average weekly pay at private sector firms grew by just over 3% from Feb. 2021 to Feb. 2022 – roughly in line with the increases that were common before the pandemic.

While the weekly pay increases across the Buffalo Niagara region were less than the 7% increase nationally, they were tied with Syracuse for the second-highest across upstate New York. And average weekly pay here is about 6% higher than the national average.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.