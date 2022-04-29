 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotlight on the economy: Slow growth in average pay

Cleaning the floor

Jacob Young works in the Viridi Parente expansion building adjacent to their facility on E. Delevan Avenue in Buffalo.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The first year of the Covid-19 pandemic was notable for the spike in pay as frontline workers got hefty raises in return for staying on the job.

The second year of the pandemic was notable for a return to more normal wage increases.

Across the Buffalo Niagara region, average weekly pay at private sector firms grew by just over 3% from Feb. 2021 to Feb. 2022 – roughly in line with the increases that were common before the pandemic.

While the weekly pay increases across the Buffalo Niagara region were less than the 7% increase nationally, they were tied with Syracuse for the second-highest across upstate New York. And average weekly pay here is about 6% higher than the national average.

