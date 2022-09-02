Spotlight on the economy: Slow growth in average pay in Buffalo Niagara region

After spiking during the Covid-19 pandemic, the earnings of Buffalo Niagara workers have settled back into slow-growth mode.

Across the Buffalo Niagara region, average weekly earnings at private sector firms grew by less than 2% from June 2021 to June 2022 – roughly in line with the increases that were common before the pandemic.

While the weekly pay increases across the Buffalo Niagara region were less than the 5% increase nationally, they were the highest among the major upstate New York metro areas. And average weekly pay here is about 5% higher than the national average.