 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Spotlight on the economy: Slow growth in average pay in Buffalo Niagara region

  • 0
Cleaning the floor

Jacob Young works in the Viridi Parente expansion building adjacent to their facility on E. Delevan Avenue in Buffalo.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

After spiking during the Covid-19 pandemic, the earnings of Buffalo Niagara workers have settled back into slow-growth mode.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Across the Buffalo Niagara region, average weekly earnings at private sector firms grew by less than 2% from June 2021 to June 2022 – roughly in line with the increases that were common before the pandemic.

While the weekly pay increases across the Buffalo Niagara region were less than the 5% increase nationally, they were the highest among the major upstate New York metro areas. And average weekly pay here is about 5% higher than the national average.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News