Spotlight on the economy: More people are working than before the pandemic

If you look at who's working – and who isn't – the Buffalo Niagara job market is in good shape.
While job growth has been sluggish and has lagged behind the nation, people across the Buffalo Niagara region still are finding jobs.
In fact, the number of people who hold jobs is at its highest level since March 2016 – a sign that workers who want a job are having success in finding one. While nearly 100,000 people stopped working during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in April 2020, those workers have steadily regained their jobs and employment levels rose above their pre-pandemic marks in May.
That has left the number of unemployed workers at near-record lows. The number of people who want a job and are actively looking for one is lower than it was before the pandemic, although slightly above the record low set last December.
Together, that's a recipe for a tight job market, especially since the region's labor force hasn't expanded, despite the plentiful job openings, according to data from the State Labor Department.
