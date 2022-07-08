Spotlight on the economy: Local workers are looking for jobs again – but the region still needs more

It's easy to see why companies are having so many problems finding workers.

The region's pool of people who are either working or actively looking for a job still hasn't returned to its pre-pandemic levels, although the gap has closed rapidly over the past year.

The region's labor pool now is down by just 1,400 people from where it was three years ago – an encouraging sign that the hiring logjam could be easing as more people start looking for jobs again.

With the Covid pandemic easing, health concerns that had kept some workers on the sidelines are becoming less of an obstacle. Rising prices, which are squeezing consumer budgets, also are giving workers added incentive to return to work, or take on a second job to help make ends meet. And the plunge in the stock market – which has cut deeply into the value of retirement savings accounts – also is giving some workers who retired during the pandemic a reason to start looking for work again.

As a result, the local unemployment rate during May fell to 3.4% – the lowest for any May this century.

The main reason is the tight labor market, which means that most people who want jobs are able to find them. The number of people holding jobs has grown by 17,000 over the past year and now is almost back to where it was before the pandemic.

And the labor market remains tight, with the number of people who are actively looking for jobs but can't find one at its lowest level this century. For companies looking to hire, that means the pool of available workers remains very limited.