Spotlight on the economy: Hiring in Buffalo Niagara region took a step back in April

The 2022 Buffalo Niagara hiring binge took a step backward in April, with the region shedding 2,100 jobs last month. The April slump was all the more disappointing because if followed three months of solid job gains to start the year.

The April setback partly reversed three months of solid job growth to start this year and left the region down nearly 32,000 jobs from before the pandemic began more than two years ago, according to new data from the state Labor Department. The recovery across the region has lagged significantly behind the pace of the rebound nationally.

Construction and manufacturing employment has held up the best during the pandemic, with the steady wave of new building projects boosting construction employment by 1% - the only sector to have grown since the pandemic.

But the leisure and hospitality sector, stung badly by the Covid lockdown, still has a long way to go, with jobs at bars, hotels and restaurants down almost 12%. Government jobs also have been vanishing, down 8% since the pandemic, while professional and business services also have lagged.

