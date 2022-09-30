 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotlight on the economy: A tale of two recoveries

  • 0
Made in WNY: Bison Dip

Plant manager Phil Massey, left, chats with Tom Campion, center, and Charles Raderman as they work in the sour cream room. Raderman, a foreman, has worked at the facility for more than 40 years.

 Libby March / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

There's a bit of a division within the Buffalo Niagara job market – and it helps explain why the weak recovery in jobs since the pandemic hasn't been as damaging as in past recessions.

In short, the region has absorbed a significant drop in the number of jobs – roughly 5% of pre-pandemic jobs have not returned.

But the number of people holding jobs now exceeds their levels from before the pandemic.

What it means is that more people across the Buffalo Niagara region are working than before the pandemic. But they may be working differently – holding one job instead of two, now that entry level wages have risen.

"It appears that the tightness in the labor market is not a result of a shrinking population, but rather shifts in the labor market, resulting from retirements, remote work arrangements, more self-employed individuals and so on," Canisius College economists wrote in an analysis of the region's job market this month.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want more financial education

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News