Spotlight on the economy: A tale of two recoveries

There's a bit of a division within the Buffalo Niagara job market – and it helps explain why the weak recovery in jobs since the pandemic hasn't been as damaging as in past recessions.

In short, the region has absorbed a significant drop in the number of jobs – roughly 5% of pre-pandemic jobs have not returned.

But the number of people holding jobs now exceeds their levels from before the pandemic.

What it means is that more people across the Buffalo Niagara region are working than before the pandemic. But they may be working differently – holding one job instead of two, now that entry level wages have risen.

"It appears that the tightness in the labor market is not a result of a shrinking population, but rather shifts in the labor market, resulting from retirements, remote work arrangements, more self-employed individuals and so on," Canisius College economists wrote in an analysis of the region's job market this month.